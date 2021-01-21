Cleaning Robot Market Size USD 3578.5 Million By 2026 At CAGR of 7.0% - Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleaning Robot Market is segmented by Product-Type - Personal Cleaning Robot, Professional Cleaning Robot, Application - Residential, Commercial, Industrial, Healthcare & Region. Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2026. This report is published on Valuates Reports in the Heavy Machinery Category.

The global Cleaning Robot market size is projected to reach USD 3578.5 million by 2026, from USD 2384.5 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.0% during the Forecast Period 2021-2026.

Major factors driving the growth of cleaning robot market size are increased penetration of automation in household appliances, rise in labor cost, and increasing safety concerns.

This report focuses on Cleaning Robot volume and value at the global, regional, and company levels. This report represents the overall Cleaning Robot market size by analyzing historical data and future prospects from a global perspective. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, Japan, China, Southeast Asia, India, etc.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF CLEANING ROBOT MARKET SIZE

Innovation and modernization in the field of robotics are driving the growth of the cleaning robot market size. The growth of artificial intelligence and IoT has brought a new dimension to how robots can connect with people and work with them. The design and production of MEMS, sensors, and advances in visualization technology have also enhanced robots' performance and precision. Such advancement and flexibility are boosting the market growth. The growth of IoT and wireless technology has provided users the ability to remotely control robots using a smartphone. Even without being present in the building, a user can schedule the cleaning process. Such innovation and versatility are expected to increase the market growth.

The increase in labor costs for cleaning purposes has driven companies to look at other alternatives for cleaning activity. This, in turn, is expected to fuel the growth of the cleaning robots market size. Furthermore, the increasing demand for small-size cleaning robots, because of the convenience it offers, is expected to drive the cleaning robot market size.

Public safety organizations such as the European Commission (EU) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) have adopted legislation for these chemicals to increase safety concerns regarding the use of dangerous chemicals by cleaning workers. The EU Commission, for example, enacted the Toxic Substances Control Act (TSCA), which forbids the use of some cleaning chemicals in commercial and industrial applications by cleaning workers. These factors are expected to further increase the growth of the cleaning robot market size.

CLEANING ROBOT MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the floor-cleaning robots segment held the largest cleaning robot market share in 2018. This is due to the rising demand for automated home appliances and a simultaneous increase in labor costs for households. On the other hand, pool cleaning robots are expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

Based on application, the residential end-use segment dominated the cleaning robot market share in 2018. This is due to the increased adoption of floor-cleaning robots and pet hair-cleaning robots. The industrial segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to increased adoption in industries such as manufacturing, automotive, and food and beverage industries.

Based on region, North America is expected to hold the largest cleaning robots market share during the forecast period. The increase in labor costs and the preference for robotics is a big trend seen across the US industry. Strong demand for cleaning robots and the wide availability of different distribution channels, such as online retailers, grocery stores, hypermarkets, and supermarkets, are the driving factors for the growth of cleaning robot market size in the US.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR since China holds a major stake in cleaning robot appliances. In particular, strong growth is expected in India and China, particularly towards the latter half of the forecast period. The changing consumer preferences, coupled with the increasing demand for smart appliances, are expected to spur market growth in the Asia Pacific. In addition, the proliferation of Internet retailers and intense rivalry between manufacturers in the region have lowered the unit prices of robotic vacuum cleaners, thus improving their acceptance among price-sensitive customers in the region.

Cleaning Robot Breakdown Data by Key Players

iRobot (US

Neato Robotics (US)

LG Electronics ( South Korea )

) Samsung ( South Korea )

) Ecovacs Robotics ( China )

) Dyson (UK)

Intellibot Robotics (US)

Alfred Kärcher (Germany)

ILIFE ( China )

) bObsweep ( Canada )

) Bissell Homecare (US)

(US) Miele (Germany)

Cyberdyne ( Japan )

) Vorwerk (Germany)

Monoprice (US)

Cleaning Robot Breakdown Data by Type

Personal Cleaning Robot

Professional Cleaning Robot

Cleaning Robot Breakdown Data by Application

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Healthcare

Others

