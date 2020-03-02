Cleanfox Drives Sustainability and Fights Digital Pollution With WeForest Partnership

New Customers help Reforestation Programme to Curb Global Climate Change

PARIS, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Cleanfox , a free application that securely, smartly and quickly cleans out your inbox from unnecessary emails firmly plants its commitment to fight Digital Pollution. Eco-warriors can now do more for the environment, land and its people through the WeForest forest restoration projects across Zambia and Tanzania simply by downloading the app and swiping to unsubscribe.

Edouard Nattée, CEO and Co-founder, states: "We found that 60% of emails go unopened, a carbon footprint of 1.5 million tonnes of CO2. In our digital era, we need sustainable change and practices to fight digital pollution, including our behaviour. We must start by understanding the impact of digital consumption, including how much energy is used to store and access our content and data. We are seeing a rise in eco-active customers who insist on working with companies that have plausible eco-policies, which is what makes our work with WeForest so special as it's integral to our mission on reducing digital's carbon footprint. We supply customers with the right tools to fight climate change, offering them live insight into the environmental restoration programme."

WeForest works with local communities on forest restoration. More than just 'plant a tree', this includes Assisted Natural Regeneration (ANR) which involves protecting and nurturing wild tree seedlings and a method called agroforestry, a combination of agriculture with trees. It has multiple benefits to the environment, land and people, as trees on and around farms can give farmers healthier soil and higher yields – not to mention creating vital homes for wildlife. It's a symbiotic relationship where tree roots reach deep into the ground, releasing much-needed carbon into the soil. It then cycles nutrients and binds the soil together, preventing erosion by the wind or the rain.

Jessica Chalmers, Director of Partnerships at WeForest, adds: "On average, human activity puts about 43 billion tons of CO2 into the air each yea r. To act on climate we must reduce our emissions - that's where solutions like Cleanfox have created come in. And we have to go further, we need to remove CO2 from the atmosphere and trees are our most effective solution. We need all solutions that address the whole carbon cycle."

Cleanfox has deleted more than 2 billion emails, representing more than 20,000 tons of CO2 emissions avoided.

