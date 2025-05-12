Clean power players: Futurice Digital Energy 40 Report reveals the companies transforming the European energy game

Meet the 40 trailblazers using code, capital and clean power to rewire Europe's energy system

Futurice today releases the inaugural Digital Energy 40 report, highlighting how clean energy has evolved into a central force reshaping Europe's energy systems—driven by advanced digital technologies and intelligent infrastructure. Click here to access the report.

"The Futurice Digital Energy 40 reveals those companies meeting the climate challenge with scalable tech, bold thinking and user-centered design.” -- David Mitchell, Chief Growth Officer, Futurice Octopus, Tibber, E.ON, 1KOMMA5°, Tesla Energy: Five energy trailblazers leading Europe’s net zero race in @Futurice’s Digital Energy 40.

"With Europe's grids under strain , energy prices still volatile , and net zero deadlines looming, decentralisation and diversification of the energy ecosystem have become operational imperatives," says David Mitchell , chief growth officer at Futurice. " Private Equity investment in European renewables hit an all-time high of €36 billion last year , and the EU plans to add a record 89 GW of new renewable capacity in 2025 - roughly twice the UK's peak electricity demand. The energy transition is accelerating."

"But this shift brings urgent challenges. Take our power systems: the Heathrow substation fire in London and the recent Iberian Peninsula blackout – Europe's first major grid crisis of the renewable energy era – show that grid modernisation isn't just about adaptation; it's about preventing cascading failures that can affect millions," adds Mitchell.

The Digital Energy 40 ranks the standout companies operating in the UK, DACH and Nordics addressing the complex questions behind this transformation using four core metrics:

Market execution – how effectively a company delivers its solution at scale

Market innovation – originality in approach, model and customer engagement

Technology capability – the strength and sophistication of its tech offering

Technology impact – how far a company's solutions move the needle on the energy transition

First-placed Octopus Energy , founded in 2015, is now the UK's largest energy supplier – a rapid rise powered by its AI-driven Kraken platform , which manages over 38 GW of utility-scale assets and supports 60 million accounts globally. Backed by major international investment and initiatives like Project Mercury , it's cementing its position as a global leader in the clean energy transition.

Coming in second is Norwegian firm Tibber , scaling fast thanks to its easy-to-use apps plugging into smart homes and its use of real-time data to help consumers lower consumption and buy cheaper, more sustainable electricity. The company aims to cut European residential energy consumption by 20% , and is barreling towards its goal via big name partnerships such as its 2023 tie-up with Ford to enable EVs to automatically charge at the cheapest and greenest times.

At number three is major power player E.ON , using its might to embrace innovation and flexibility on a huge scale. As well as modernising and digitising its infrastructure, E.ON has been investing in battery storage facilities and solar energy initiatives , while its E.ON Next arm offers tariffs backed by 100% renewables .

1KOMMA5° and Tesla Energy take fourth and fifth place in the Digital Energy 40, recognised for their leadership in smart energy and battery storage. 1KOMMA5°'s Heartbeat AI enables real-time trading and dynamic pricing , while Tesla more than doubled its battery storage deployment in 2024 , with its Megapack and Powerwall systems supporting virtual power plants that help reduce grid emissions.

A key theme of the report is AI's role in the energy transition—not just as a tool, but as critical infrastructure for a cleaner, smarter system. "From dynamic tariffs and smart home systems to predictive maintenance, platforms like Kraken , ABB's Genix Copilot and Entrix show how AI is powering the shift," says David Mitchell. "These systems optimise supply, forecast demand, and support real-time decisions across increasingly decentralised energy networks."

"Battery intelligence and distributed energy resources are also coming to the fore", adds Mitchell. "Companies like Octopus , Tibber , Flexitricity , Next Kraftwerke , and Tesla Energy are scaling virtual power plants and smart storage to enhance grid flexibility and resilience.

"These innovations go hand-in-hand with customer-centric platforms and strong ecosystem partnerships. Together, they put users in control and accelerate the shift to net zero." As Mitchell concludes: "The first year of the Digital Energy 40 report proves that companies are rising to the climate challenge with scalable tech, bold thinking and customer-first design."

The report features expert insight from industry leaders including Ramón Sánchez-Lucas global product manager at ABB , ACCURE CEO & co-founder Dr Kai-Philipp Kairies; Matthew Billson, policy and market strategy director of Piclo Energy ; CEO & co-founder of Emulate Energy Shwan Lamei; Sebastian Haglund, CEO & co-founder, Rebase.energy , and Enmacc 's managing director, regulatory and finance Dr Florian Endter.

To access the full Futurice Digital Energy 40 report, click here .

