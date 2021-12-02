Clean Label Starch Market topping a valuation of US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031

Due to recent shift in consumer behaviour, native starch is gaining traction in the food and animal feed industries. Convenience food consumers are becoming more aware of the ingredients and components. Growing demand for functional additives such as native starch stems from their favourable effects on food's nutritional content without compromising on taste. Consumers, on the other hand, are becoming more aware of the dangers of synthetic, biologically, and chemically changed products, which poses a challenge for manufacturers.

Clean label starch is becoming more popular in the bakery and dairy industries as a thickening and stabilising additive. Clean label baking and dairy goods are expected to rise in popularity, boosting clean label starch sales. Clean label starch is also in great demand due to the growing demand for processed meat.

The expanding additive industry has a direct impact on clean label starch sales. Food makers are continuously attempting to provide customers with natural, label-friendly ingredients that meet their requirements.

According to European Commission research, over 68% of European consumers check labels while purchasing meat products.

The global feed additive market has a large number of market players, such as Ingredion Inc., ADM, Cargill Inc., and Tate & Lyle, who focus on the development of clean label food additives.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32301

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The clean label starch market in the Middle East & Africa and South Asia is anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively, through 2031.

& and is anticipated to expand at CAGRs of 6.1% and 8.6%, respectively, through 2031. However, Europe and North America dominate the market global market with a share of 38.7% and 26.2%, respectively.

and dominate the market global market with a share of 38.7% and 26.2%, respectively. The market for clean label starch in the animal feed industry is valued at US$ 409 Mn , and is projected to reach US$ 802 Mn by 2031.

, and is projected to reach by 2031. Demand for clean label starch on the basis of source (tapioca) is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 6.7% through 2031.

China and Germany holds significant market share for clean label starch in East Asia and Europe , respectively.

and holds significant market share for clean label starch in and , respectively. Major demanding country for clean label starch is the U.K., and is expected to reach US$ 134.4 by 2031.

by 2031. The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant influence on the market for clean label starch. However, growing demand for healthy, clean label, and nutritious food products is expected to aid market recovery in the near term.

Know the methodology of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/32301

"Clean label starch helps in minimizing the risk of cardiovascular disease, increasing glucose levels in the blood, and other health issues. Plant-based functional food additives are being used by consumers to add nutritional benefits and improve the taste and texture of their food items. As a result, manufacturers can benefit significantly by providing clean label starch for health-conscious consumers," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Clean label starch manufacturers are focusing on expanding their starch product portfolio to dominate the market by introducing products with superior quality and standards.

In 2018, BENEO GmbH announced the inauguration of the BENEO North American Application Center in Parsippany, New Jersey. This new center is focusing on developing a functional ingredients application portfolio and offering it to customers in the North American market.

In September 2018, Cargill, Incorporated added functional native potato starches to its portfolio. These starches are used in meat, meat alternatives, and other culinary applications. The addition of new products expanded the clean label product portfolio of the company.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32301

Explore More Valuable Insights

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global clean label starch market, presenting historical data (2016-2020) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2021-2031. The study offers compelling insights on the basis of form (powder and liquid), source (corn, wheat, potato, tapioca, and rice & pea), and application (food industry, animal feed industry, pharmaceutical industry, and others), across seven major regions of the world.

Related Reports:

o Industrial Starch Market

o Reduced Starch Syrup Market

o Starch Derivatives Market

o Starch Sugar Enzymes Market

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.