Clean energy-tech champion Aira Invests £300 million in the UK to help one million British homes move away from gas

Aira's mission is to help one million UK customers switch from gas boilers to a clean energy-tech solution over the next decade.

Aira heat pumps are forecast to reduce UK families' heating related costs by 25% and instantly lower CO 2 emissions by 75%, rising to 100% with green electricity.

emissions by 75%, rising to 100% with green electricity. The ambition is to hire 8,000 employees over the next decade and to establish a series of Aira Academies across the UK to train the next generation of Clean Energy Experts.

The introduction of a monthly payment model with zero upfront cost will ensure heat pumps are affordable and accessible for households in the UK.

LONDON, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Swedish based clean energy-tech company, Aira, launches in the UK with a pledge to invest £300 million in the next three years to accelerate decarbonisation. The company's ambition is to serve five million households across Europe, of which one million are in Britain, with affordable clean energy-tech solutions to take Europe off gas. Aira will reduce the UK's CO 2 emissions to the equivalent of taking two million cars off the nation's roads.

The UK still relies on 25 million fossil fuel boilers to heat homes, these account for 16% of the nation's CO 2 emissions1. Switching to an air source heat pump substantially reduces household heating costs and carbon emissions. With Aira's innovative and accessible solutions, households save 25% on their heating related costs while simultaneously reducing CO 2 emissions by 75%.

The Government's mission is to increase heat pump uptake to 600,000 installations a year by 20282 to reduce the nation's reliance on expensive, imported fossil fuels. Aira Chairman, Harald Mix, is set to lay out Aira's pledge to decarbonise the UK at the Global Investment Summit today.

Aira offers an ecosystem of clean energy-tech solutions, including intelligent heat pumps, solar panels, battery storage, and electricity tariffs. With a complete Aira ecosystem solution, UK households can save over 55% on energy related costs, including the product investment while reducing CO 2 compared to current fossil fuel solutions. Aira makes the switch affordable and accessible, with a unique offering comprising an all-inclusive plan, a 10-year Comfort Guarantee, and a 30-day order to installation commitment – with zero upfront cost.

Today Aira UK is a team of 200 employees, consisting of Clean Energy Experts and supporting roles, with 600 employees globally. Since its global launch in June 2023, Aira has acquired Sheffield based All Seasons Energy, a renewable energy specialist, leveraging their local expertise and knowledge. To accelerate rapid growth, Aira is investing in two Aira Academies, one in London and one in Yorkshire, that will train thousands of Clean Energy Experts, helping drive their goal to serve one million UK homes and build the clean energy workforce of tomorrow.

Martin Lewerth, Aira Group CEO, said: "The UK is a crucial market to decarbonise, being one of Europe's most populated countries and with the lowest heat pump penetration rate of just 1%. We are excited to introduce Aira's innovative home energy solution in the UK, and we are confident that our offering and value proposition, which includes substantial consumer cost savings, no need for lifestyle changes, and a zero upfront payment model, will be well-received. We are here to accelerate the important transition from dirty gas boilers to clean heat pumps."

Daniel Särefjord, Aira UK CEO, said: "Heat pumps represent the most technologically advanced, economic, and environmentally friendly way to heat our homes. They are four times more energy efficient than gas boilers and will help people reduce their heating bills by 25%. The Government has confirmed that over 90% of UK homes are suitable for a heat pump2. Aira offers a hassle-free, budget-friendly path to lower energy bills and a more climate-friendly economy."

Energy Security Secretary, Claire Coutinho, said: ''Families should not have to choose between cutting costs and cutting emissions which is why we increased our Boiler Upgrade Scheme by 50% to £7,500 grants – making our scheme one of the most generous in Europe.

"Our plan is working, and we are seeing an increase in applications. It's fantastic that Aira is investing £300m in the UK heat pump market to help further rollout.

"Their investment will also create 8,000 new jobs here in the UK, growing our economy and helping us make the green transition."

About Aira

Aira provides clean energy-tech solutions to consumers and is set to become Europe's number one direct-to-consumer brand within the industry. Aira accelerates the electrification of residential heating with intelligent clean energy-tech to enable the net zero future we all need. With Aira, consumers across Europe have a go-to-provider for complete home energy saving solutions, with intelligent heat pumps at the heart. Aira's consumer-centric subscription model and vertical integration enable best-in-class consumer economics and cost leadership. Aira's mission is to empower people to join the clean energy revolution, one home at a time. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, by Vargas Holding and backed by stellar investors from Europe and the US. www.airahome.com

(1) Source: IPCC

(2) HM Government, Heat Pump Investment Roadmap: Leading the way to net zero, p4, April 2023

