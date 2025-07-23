Claudin 18.2-Directed Oncology Therapeutics--A Fast-Growing Market with Blockbuster Potential | DelveInsight

Claudin 18.2-directed therapies are on track to become foundational in the treatment of gastrointestinal and select solid tumors. Fueled by innovation in antibody engineering, combination strategies, and biomarker testing, this therapeutic class is set to play a transformative role in the next generation of precision oncology.

DelveInsight's Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Size, Target Population, Competitive Landscape & Market Forecast report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, addressable patient population, which includes top indications such as gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors. The selected indications are based on approved therapies and ongoing pipeline activity. The report also provides insights into the emerging Claudin 18.2-directed therapies, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2020 to 2034, segmented into 7MM.

Key Takeaways from the Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Report

As per DelveInsight's analysis, the total market size of Claudin 18.2-directed therapies in the 7MM is expected to surge significantly by 2034.

The report provides the total potential number of patients in the indications, such as Gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors

Leading Claudin 18.2-directed therapies companies, such as AskGene, Innovent, AstraZeneca, Antegene, Antennova, Kelun, Phanes, and others, are developing novel Claudin 18.2-directed therapies that can be available in the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market in the coming years.

and others, are developing novel Claudin 18.2-directed therapies that can be available in the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market in the coming years. Some of the key Claudin 18.2-directed therapies in the pipeline include ASKB589, IBI-343, AZD0901, ATG022/ATN022, SKB315, Spevatamig (PT886), and others.

and others. In May 2025 , Astellas entered an exclusive license agreement with Evopoint Biosciences for XNW27011, a novel clinical-stage antibody-drug conjugate targeting CLDN18.2.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Dynamics

The Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market has been witnessing significant momentum driven by advancements in targeted oncology therapies. Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein selectively expressed in certain cancers, such as gastric cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and pancreatic cancer, making it an attractive therapeutic target. The approval of zolbetuximab (VYLOY) by Astellas has validated the clinical potential of Claudin 18.2-targeting monoclonal antibodies, positioning the pathway as a critical frontier in precision oncology. Other players, including domestic and international pharmaceutical companies, are actively developing monoclonal antibodies, antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), and bispecific antibodies directed against Claudin 18.2, further intensifying the competitive dynamics.

The market is characterized by a robust pipeline across various modalities. Monoclonal antibodies such as zolbetuximab lead the segment, but the pipeline also features novel ADCs and bispecifics, aiming to improve efficacy and overcome resistance mechanisms. Several companies are exploring combination regimens with checkpoint inhibitors and chemotherapy to enhance treatment outcomes. Additionally, there is a growing interest in expanding the therapeutic scope beyond gastric and gastroesophageal junction cancers to include pancreatic, lung, and other solid tumors where Claudin 18.2 expression is evident, potentially broadening the patient pool.

Despite the growth prospects, the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market faces several challenges. These include the need for reliable diagnostic tools to identify Claudin 18.2 expression, patient heterogeneity in expression levels, and potential off-target effects leading to safety concerns. Moreover, market penetration may be impacted by the high cost of biologics and the evolving reimbursement landscape, particularly in emerging markets. Nonetheless, the strong clinical efficacy signals, favorable regulatory momentum, and increasing physician awareness position Claudin 18.2 therapies for substantial growth over the next decade.

Looking ahead, the Claudin 18.2-directed therapy landscape is expected to diversify with the introduction of next-generation modalities such as CAR-T therapies and vaccines targeting the protein. The competitive intensity is likely to increase as additional players enter late-stage development and as combination regimens redefine the treatment paradigm. Continued biomarker-driven patient selection and companion diagnostic development will be critical to optimizing outcomes and driving adoption. Overall, the Claudin 18.2 market represents a dynamic and evolving segment of the oncology therapeutics space, poised for continued innovation and expansion.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Treatment Market

Therapies targeting Claudin 18.2 have shown activity across several cancers, such as gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors. Astellas' VYLOY (zolbetuximab) is currently the first and only approved therapy directed against Claudin 18.2 for advanced gastric and gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. It was first approved in Japan in March 2024, followed by regulatory clearance in the UK in August 2024, and later by the US FDA in October 2024.

VYLOY is a cytolytic monoclonal antibody that targets claudin 18.2 and is approved for use alongside fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy as a first-line treatment for adults with locally advanced, unresectable, or metastatic HER2-negative gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma. This treatment is specifically intended for patients whose tumors express claudin 18.2, as confirmed by an FDA-approved diagnostic test.

As a claudin 18.2-targeting cytolytic antibody, VYLOY destroys CLDN18.2-positive cells through mechanisms such as antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). Preclinical models have shown that combining VYLOY with chemotherapy enhances antitumor activity in CLDN18.2-positive tumors compared to the use of either treatment alone.

Key Emerging Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies and Companies

Several companies, including AskGene (ASKB589), Innovent (IBI-343), Antegene (ATG022/ATN022), Kelun (SKB315), AstraZeneca (AZD0901), Phanes (Spevatamig), and others, are currently engaged in the development and production of CLDN 18.2 therapies, which have the potential to significantly impact and enhance the MCR therapies market.

ASKB589 is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting CLDN1, specifically designed to enhance antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity (ADCC) and complement-dependent cytotoxicity (CDC). In combination with CAPOX chemotherapy and a PD-1 inhibitor as a first-line therapy for patients with gastric/gastroesophageal junction (G/GEJ) cancer, ASKB589 showed a favorable safety and tolerability profile. The addition of a PD-1 inhibitor to the ASKB589 plus CAPOX regimen in patients expressing moderate to high levels of CLDN18.2 led to promising anti-tumor effects, characterized by strong and lasting responses.

IBI-343 is a recombinant human monoclonal antibody targeting Claudin 18.2, linked to a topoisomerase I inhibitor payload (Exatecan). Engineered with an Fc-silenced backbone to reduce unwanted immune activation, it features a cleavable linker for targeted drug release within tumor cells, enabling a bystander killing effect that affects neighboring tumor cells with low antigen expression. IBI-343 has been granted Fast Track Designation by the U.S. FDA and is currently being investigated in the Phase III G-HOPE trial (NCT06238843).

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Overview

Claudin 18.2 is a tight junction protein essential for preserving the integrity of the stomach lining. It is one of the two isoforms produced by the CLDN18 gene and is normally found only in differentiated epithelial cells of the gastric mucosa. In healthy tissues, Claudin 18.2 is hidden within tight junctions, making it inaccessible to drugs. However, during the development of cancers like gastric, gastroesophageal junction (GEJ), and pancreatic cancer, Claudin 18.2 becomes abnormally exposed on the surface of tumor cells, while its expression in normal tissues remains limited.

This distinct expression profile makes Claudin 18.2 a promising and highly specific therapeutic target. The most advanced treatment targeting this protein is VYLOY, a monoclonal antibody that binds to Claudin 18.2 and induces immune-mediated killing of tumor cells. VYLOY has demonstrated encouraging results in late-stage clinical trials and is now approved for treating CLDN18.2-positive gastric and GEJ cancers. Additional therapies under investigation include CAR-T cell therapies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates.

Testing for CLDN18.2 expression using immunohistochemistry (IHC) helps identify patients who may benefit from these targeted treatments, highlighting the dual role of CLDN18.2 as both a biomarker and a therapeutic target in precision cancer therapy.

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Epidemiology Segmentation

The Claudin 18.2-directed therapies market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM, segmented into:

Total Cases of Selected Indications for Claudin 18.2-directed Therapies

Total Eligible Patients of the Selected Indications of Claudin 18.2-directed Therapies

Total Treated Cases in Selected Indications for Claudin 18.2-directed Therapies

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Report Metrics Details Study Period 2020–2034 Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Indications Covered in the Report Gastric cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma, and other solid tumors Key Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Companies AskGene, Innovent, AstraZeneca, Antegene, Antennova, Kelun, Phanes, Astellas, and others Key Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies ASKB589, IBI-343, AZD0901, ATG022/ATN022, SKB315, Spevatamig (PT886), VYLOY, and others

Scope of the Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Report

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Therapeutic Assessment: Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies

Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies current marketed and emerging therapies Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1 Key Insights 2 Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary of Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology 6 Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies Market Overview at a Glance in the 7MM 6.1 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2024 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution by Indication in 2034 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2024 6.4 Market Share (%) Distribution by Therapies in 2034 7 Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies: Background and Overview 8 Treatment and Management 9 Target Patient Pool 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM 9.3 Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM 9.3.1 Total Cases of Selected Indication for Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies in the 7MM 9.3.2 Total Eligible Patient Pool for Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies in Selected Indication in the 7MM 9.3.3 Total Treatable Cases in Selected Indications for Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies in the 7MM 10 Marketed Therapies 10.1 Key Competitors 10.2 VYLOY (zolbetuximab): Astellas 10.2.1 Product Description 10.2.2 Regulatory milestones 10.2.3 Other developmental activities 10.2.4 Clinical development 10.2.5 Safety and efficacy List to be continued in the report… 11 Emerging Therapies 11.1 Key Competitors 11.2 ASKB589: AskGene 11.2.1 Product Description 11.2.2 Other developmental activities 11.2.3 Clinical development 11.2.4 Safety and efficacy 11.2.5 Analyst Views 11.3 IBI-343: Innovent 11.3.1 Product Description 11.3.2 Other developmental activities 11.3.3 Clinical development 11.3.4 Safety and efficacy 11.3.5 Analyst Views List to be continued in the report… 12 Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies: Seven Major Market Analysis 12.1 Key Findings 12.2 Market Outlook 12.3 Conjoint Analysis 12.4 Key Market Forecast Assumptions 12.4.1 Cost Assumptions and Rebates 12.4.2 Pricing Trends 12.4.3 Analogue Assessment 12.4.4 Launch Year and Therapy Uptakes 12.5 Total Market Size of Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies in the 7MM 12.6 The United States 12.7 EU4 and the UK 12.8 Japan 13 SWOT Analysis of Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies 14 KOL Views of Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies 15 Unmet Needs of Claudin 18.2 Directed Therapies 16 Market Access and Reimbursement 17 Bibliography 18 Report Methodology

