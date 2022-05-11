Claroty Appoints Louise Bulman as General Manager of EMEA

"Louise brings a stellar combination of transformational leadership and hyper-growth organizational experience that fits exactly with what Claroty needs at this critical point in our growth trajectory," said Simon Chassar, chief revenue officer of Claroty. "Her impressive track record and deep industry knowledge are invaluable for expanding the company's footprint in EMEA, as we charge forward on our mission to secure the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT) across industrial, healthcare, and enterprise environments all over the world."

Bulman joins Claroty from D2iQ, where she served as vice president of international and EMEA sales for the enterprise cloud platform provider. She previously served as vice president of EMEA at Big Switch Networks, where she drove exponential revenue growth, expanded the channel, and increased the cloud and data centre networking company's brand awareness leading up to its acquisition by Arista. Before joining Big Switch Networks, Bulman held a number of senior leadership roles in cybersecurity businesses including McAfee, Vormetric (acquired by Thales), and Forescout Technologies, where she was instrumental in driving profitability and growth across EMEA. Earlier in her career, Bulman held senior corporate roles at Gartner and Nokia Siemens Networks.

"I'm thrilled to join Claroty because the company has paved the way as a market leader in securing the XIoT. Our technological capabilities are second to none, and the team includes some of the most talented in the industry," said Bulman. "Many organizations focus their cybersecurity efforts on IT, while cyber-physical systems remain relatively overlooked and misunderstood in comparison. However, the rapidly increasing cyber attacks on critical infrastructure have served as a massive wake-up call to the world. Claroty has proven itself to be a game changer in this industry, and I am honored to be a part of this world-class team on an incredible journey."

Claroty empowers organizations to secure cyber-physical systems across industrial (OT), healthcare (IoMT), and enterprise (IoT) environments: the Extended Internet of Things (XIoT). The company's unified platform integrates with customers' existing infrastructure to provide a full range of controls for visibility, risk and vulnerability management, threat detection, and secure remote access. Backed by the world's largest investment firms and industrial automation vendors, Claroty is deployed by hundreds of organizations at thousands of sites globally. The company is headquartered in New York City and has a presence in Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America.

