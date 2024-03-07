Clarivate to Present at the BofA Securities 2024 Information & Business Services Conference on March 14

Clarivate Plc

07 Mar, 2024, 13:00 GMT

LONDON, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, announced today that Jonathan Collins, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Henry Levy, President, Life Sciences & Healthcare, will present at the BofA Securities 2024 Information & Business Services Conference on Thursday, March 14, 2024 at 3:35 pm Eastern Time. The live webcast can be accessed at https://bofa.veracast.com/webcasts/bofa/infoservices2024/id8q5vjH.cfm and will be available for replay.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com

