Clarivate Introduces Nexus, Connecting AI Users to Trusted Academic Resources

Clarivate Nexus integrates academic content and services into the AI tools increasingly used by students and researchers, helping libraries and institutions remain central to trusted scholarship.

LONDON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced Clarivate Nexus, the first academic assistant designed to reconnect students and researchers with library content and services directly in the AI tools they use. Its development represents the next step in the Clarivate Academic AI portfolio, extending Clarivate gold-standard intelligence across the AI ecosystem.

AI tools have become a common part of research and learning workflows, often in place of library or institutional systems. These environments offer speed and convenience but lack the depth, accuracy and authoritative grounding of the trusted resources that libraries provide. As a result, users miss critical scholarly resources, valuable library collections go underused, and academic work is less firmly grounded in authoritative sources.

Oren Beit-Arie, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Innovation, Academia & Government at Clarivate said: "While AI might change academic work and research practices, our goal is to ensure it doesn't change the rigor of research and learning. We're excited to collaborate with our customers to shape a new path for academic AI. Nexus will help students and researchers benefit from trusted sources and services, wherever they are and enable libraries and institutions to bring their expertise into the environments where users work."

Meeting users where they are

Clarivate Nexus acts as a bridge between the convenience of AI and the rigor of academic libraries, embedding institutional resources and services into AI tools, web environments, and campus systems where research and learning often takes place.

Evan Simpson, Associate Dean, Experiential Learning and Academic Engagement, Northeastern University Library said: "Our students and researchers are already working in AI environments. That's not going to change. What we can influence is whether they're working with confidence, grounded in trusted sources. We need solutions that meet users where they are and help ensure the materials they rely on are sound, keeping the library central to their research."

Core capabilities include:

Library front door: Clarivate Nexus provides a unified entry point to library resources across collections and products, based on their entitlements

Full text access: Identifies scholarly references and academic context within AI-generated responses and web environments, and provides easy access to library-curated content.

Source verification: Verifies academic references in AI outputs and enables users to cite them with confidence.

Recommendations: Suggests relevant scholarly literature based on the user's research context and institutional sources.

Library visibility: Surfaces library services and information, such as research guides, expert support and opening hours, as well as other information deemed relevant by the library.

Clarivate Nexus is powered by industry-leading indexes and content collections, including the Primo and Summon Central Discovery Index, Web of Science citation index and ProQuest collections. It is developed as a flexible connecting layer that can be implemented across multiple environments. It will first be available as a browser extension, allowing it to operate directly within AI and research tools. A future release will support direct integration into campus systems, including learning management systems and library portals.

Customizable and library-branded

Libraries and institutions can use Clarivate Nexus to extend reach into AI-driven research and learning workflows without compromising academic standards. Libraries can also configure Nexus to reflect their unique priorities and branding, making it a seamless extension of the library experience.

The academic assistant is designed to protect user privacy and respect institutional access rights, ensuring secure, entitlement-aware access to content and services.

Continuing a long tradition of community-led development, Clarivate partners with leading libraries to guide and inform product development and future vision.

Clarivate Nexus will be released for early access in Q3, 2026.

