Clarivate to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results on February 24, 2026

News provided by

Clarivate Plc

28 Jan, 2026, 13:00 GMT

LONDON, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, February 24, 2026. The press release and earnings supplement, with accompanying financial information, will be available on the Clarivate investor website at https://ir.clarivate.com.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 9:00 AM Eastern Time on Tuesday, February 24, 2026 to review the results. The webcast is open to all interested parties and may include forward-looking information.

The live webcast of the earnings call will be accessible through the investor relations section of the Company's website. To join the webcast please visit https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/295400608.

Interested parties may access the live audio broadcast. U.S. participants may call 800-715-9871; international participants may call +1 646-307-1963 (long-distance charges will apply). The conference ID number is 7258454.

A replay of the webcast will also be available on https://ir.clarivate.com beginning two hours after the conclusion of the live call and will remain available for one year.

About Clarivate
Clarivate™ is a leading global provider of transformative intelligence. We offer enriched data, insights & analytics, workflow solutions and expert services in the areas of Academia & Government, Intellectual Property and Life Sciences & Healthcare. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Category: Earnings

Source: Clarivate Plc

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1159266/Clarivate_Logo_v1.jpg

Also from this source

Clarivate Introduces Nexus, Connecting AI Users to Trusted Academic Resources

Clarivate Introduces Nexus, Connecting AI Users to Trusted Academic Resources

Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced Clarivate Nexus, the first academic assistant...
Clarivate Reveals Top 100 Global Innovators 2026

Clarivate Reveals Top 100 Global Innovators 2026

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT), a leading global provider of transformative intelligence, today announced the 15th edition of its Top 100 Global...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Data Analytics

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics