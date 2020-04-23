Clarivate Announces Updates to Logistics of 2020 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

Event address for attendees: https://clarivatewebinars.webex.com/clarivatewebinars/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed40088458d1750607651d643a993c8fa Event number: 667 453 471 Event password: clarivate2020 Audio conference: To receive a call back, provide your phone number when you join the event, or call the number below and enter the access code.

US Toll

+1-415-655-0001

Show all global call-in numbers

Access code: 667 453 471

The Company values the views of its shareholders, and any shareholder wishing to submit a question in connection with the AGM may do so by emailing AGM2020@clarivate.com. While we may not be able to address your questions during the AGM, we will respond promptly.

Clarivate is actively monitoring the evolving COVID-19 coronavirus situation. If we determine further changes to any of the logistics for the Annual General Meeting are necessary due to developments relating to the COVID-19 coronavirus or otherwise, we will provide notice to shareholders through a press release and the filing of a Current Report on Form 8-K.

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations.

