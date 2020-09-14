Clarity Gold Appoints Former SNC Director Michel Robert to its Advisory Board

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarity Gold Corp. ("Clarity" or the "Company") (CSE: CLAR) (FSE: 27G) (OTC PINK: CLGCF) is pleased to welcome Mr. Michel Robert to its Advisory Board. Mr. Robert brings a wealth of metallurgical, mining engineering, and project generative experience to Clarity's growing team.

Mr. Michel Robert (B.A., B.A.Sc. (Hons), M.A.Sc (Hons)) is a metallurgist and mining engineer with over 45 years of diverse technical experience in the mining industry, both identifying assets for acquisition and then putting those mines back into production. In recent years he has focused on identifying and advancing earlier stage mineral properties for eventual sale to public and private companies.

Mr. Robert's experience in mining operations with major companies, include Quebec Cartier Mining Ltd., Teck Corp., SNC, Lac Minerals (now Goldcorp), AMEC, Minero Peru, Fluor Daniel and Pan American Silver Corp., where Michel¹s roles have ranged from foreman to President. He has practical experience in operation, commissioning, design, construction, finance and due diligence.

As Senior Vice President for Pan American Silver Corp. from 1995 to 2001, Michel managed operations in Latin America including the expansion of the company into Peru, Mexico, and Bolivia. During this time he was responsible for the identification, purchase and turnaround of the long lived historic operations of Quiruvilca, Huaron and the San Ignacio de Morococha Mines in Peru, and the La Colorada Mine in Mexico, as well as for acquisition of the San Vicente Mine in Bolivia. All but Quiruvilca are still running today.

Michel previously served for nine years at Teck Corporation as corporate metallurgist, lead engineer and start-up manager. He was also a director of SNC (now SNC Lavalin Group Inc.) and one of three founders of Simons Mining Group (now AMEC Foster Wheeler).

"The team of advisors we continue to build is comprised of expert industry professionals with a proven trajectory of success." said James Rogers, CEO of Clarity. "Mr. Robert's extensive professional background adds depth to the quality of our team with his skillset in metallurgy and engineering, and decades of advancing properties and managing operations."

Grant of Options

The Company is also pleased to announce that it has granted incentive stock options (each, an "Option") to acquire an aggregate of 500,000 common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") to certain consultants under its Stock Option Plan. Each Option is exercisable for a period of three years expiring on September 11, 2023, at a price of $1.06 per Share. All the Options vested on the date of grant. The Options and the Shares issuable upon the exercise of the Options held by the optionee are subject to a hold period of four months from the date of grant of the Options.

About Clarity

Clarity Gold Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of gold projects in Canada. The Company is focused on the exploration of its 10,518 ha Empirical Project located approximately 12 km south of Lillooet, BC, and has recently expanded its mineral property portfolio with the acquisitions of the Tyber and Gretna Green projects, both located on Vancouver Island, British Columbia. The Company is based in Vancouver, British Columbia, and is listed on the CSE under the symbol "CLAR". To learn more about Clarity Gold Corp. and its projects please visit www.claritygoldcorp.com.

