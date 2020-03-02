Clarissa Burt Becomes Honorary Member of Capitolo di Roma of the Order Sons & Daughters of Italy in America

ROME, March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Clarissa Burt is honorary member of the Capitolo di Roma of OSDIA, the oldest organization in the United States in support of the American population of Italian descent, founded in 1905 by Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro, a sicilian who emigrated to the USA.

Clarissa Burt, an American model and actress, naturalized in Italy, today returned to the United States, to Phoenix in Arizona, where she began a new career as an entrepreneur, launching very successful initiatives.

The OSDIA, founded in 1905 by sicilian doctor Dr. Vincenzo Sellaro, in New York, today has 600,000 members, mostly Italian-Americans in the United States and Canada. Among Italian-American organizations, the OSDIA is the one that most represents the more than 26 million Italian-American citizens in the United States.

The Certificate of Honourary Member was presented to Mrs. Burt by the Charter President of OSDIA Capitolo di Roma, Carmelo Cutuli, in the presence of the Trustee, Paolo Quattrocchi, and the Secretary, Claudio Frasca.

Clarissa Burt is an actress, producer, director, book author and top model, internationally recognized and much loved by the Italian public. Today she is a successful startuper: among her many initiatives, has recently launched "In the Limelight Media", an online multimedia portal that provides content of interest to entrepreneurs.

Distinguished in the social sphere, Clarissa Burt was ambassador to the United States for the "Walking Africa" campaign, attended numerous private audiences of Pope John Paul II and was the first American to present a live Russian television broadcast at the Kremlin. She recently received the Woman of Excellence Award from the Women's Economic Forum.

