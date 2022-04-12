Clara, the legal OS for startups, secures investment from The LegalTech Fund as it comes out of beta

Zach Posner, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The LegalTech Fund noted:

"Even though Clara has just come out of beta, what they've built so far has helped thousands of founders navigate the complex world of startup law in a way that has not been done before. We're excited about our investment in Clara – a company that we believe is building a category creating product."

Patrick Rogers, CEO and Co-Founder of Clara, said of the investment:

"We're thrilled to welcome The LegalTech Fund as an investor. Their team's understanding of the legal space, relationships with key global players in the legal ecosystem and operational acumen make them an incredible partner for us – particularly in the context of our move into new jurisdictions later this year."

A first of its kind legal OS, Clara aims to become an integral part of the software stack for startups around the world having already worked with accelerators like Techstars and 500 to help their cohorts form companies and organise their legals.

On Clara, founders can digitally form companies in different jurisdictions, generate and sign agreements, build cap tables and structure data rooms. Clara ensures that founders can navigate due diligence and funding rounds with a clean corporate structure and be prepared at every stage of their journey from starting up to scaling up.

As part of Clara's free Start subscription founders can access many of the tools they need to get their startup off the ground. This includes education on key legal concepts, access to legal documents, the ability to create cap tables, as well as shareable data rooms and a health check to fill any critical gaps before speaking with investors.

Clara's emergence from its beta phase brings improved features and functionality for the 1,200+ companies currently using it, including easy company formation in key jurisdictions through which VCs and accelerators typically invest. The platform includes improved cap table features and streamlined legal document automation. Clara will expand into new jurisdictions in the coming year and continue to release new and improved features to its users.

About Clara

Clara is a legal operating system that digitises and automates startup legal expertise. Clara educates and empowers founders to address many of the tasks currently performed by lawyers, including incorporating companies, drafting agreements, building cap tables, and structuring data rooms. At the same time, Clara acts as a collaboration and information sharing tool for founders, investors, and lawyers so that the key players in the global startup ecosystem can work together more efficiently.

About The LegalTech Fund

The LegalTech Fund invests in companies that are transforming the world of law. The $1T legal services will continue to grow as the world becomes more complex and the regulatory environment continues to adapt. Innovative technology is just starting to enter the market and will make legal work more efficient, increase access to legal services, and enable next-generation governance tools. The LegalTech Fund combines 30+ years of operating and investing experience with an unparalleled network of stakeholders across the legal ecosystem to enable founders to maximise their companies' potential.

