CLAIRE'S ANNOUNCES CONTINUING EXPANSION IN EUROPEAN MARKET

With new store openings in Italy and a presence in more than 2,100 partner retailers, the global fashion brand is bringing products for self-expression to new customers across Europe

HOFFMAN ESTATES, Ill., July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Claire's Holdings LLC announces continued expansion within the European retail market, bringing the fashion accessories powerhouse to even more consumers across the globe. The brand that celebrates personal style and self-expression is now available in more than 900 owned stores and 2,100 partner retailer locations across Europe through its consumer products business with plans for continued growth throughout 2023.

"Our products excite and spark magic in our customers' lives daily, and we are delighted to bring even more people the amazing trends, merchandise and piercing experience our brand offers. The strategic combination of owned stores and consumer product partnerships allows us to celebrate and deliver our brand to consumers in even more locations where they shop," said Ryan Vero, Chief Executive Officer of Claire's.

The brand's European expansion has recently been driven by the increase in stores in Italy. Claire's opened its first Italian store in November 2012 in Milan and today has more than 40 stores open within the market. In 2023, the brand plans to open 50 additional stores within the EU, with 10 of these locations within Italy. These include stores in Venice, Rome, Florence, Milan and Naples, with the most recent store openings in early May and June in Rome, including on one of Rome's most premier shopping streets, Via Del Corso.

Not only does Claire's plan to increase its store presence by the end of the year, but its thriving consumer products model is also poised to continue excelling. Reaching an even broader audience, the brand's presence will increase from 2,100 partner retail stores to over 3,000 locations. Claire's consumer products program includes retailers across Europe, including Galaries Lafeyette, as well as toy retailers Smyths, King Jouet, Maxi Kids and Toys "R" Us. The brand's presence has also grown throughout the United Kingdom in household retailers including Asda, Matalan, New Look and Coop, to name a few. The consumer products model was first introduced in Italy in November 2014, and the brand now has more than 350 points of presence with Blu Kids, Bimbo and UPIM.

"We want to continue to inspire our customers through trendsetting products, innovative partnerships and creative content platforms. We see a strong desire for an enriched shopping experience and increased connections to our brand from our European consumers, so it was a natural next step for us to expand our presence," said Richard Flint, President of Europe.

This exciting expansion comes just a few months after Claire's flagship Paris store launched in early March, designed in collaboration with Claire's Creative Director in Residence Nicola Formichetti. The store has helped to cement the brand's foothold in fashion and culture, creating a space for consumers to experience the future of the brand, while ushering in a new era of retail in Europe's fashion capital.

As a global brand, Claire's uses its platform to inspire young people to explore their own unique personal style through fashion and accessories for self-expression and the brand's industry-leading ear piercing, which was reimagined with a new visual identity earlier this month. While Claire's caters to all ages, the brand continues to elevate its cultural and consumer connection with Gen Zalpha through engaging content, experiences and products. To shop online or find a store near you, visit claires.com.

About Claire's Holdings LLC

Claire's Holdings LLC is a fully integrated, global fashion brand powerhouse committed to inspiring self-expression through the creation and delivery of exclusive, well-curated products and experiences. For over 50 years, Claire's has been a destination for the curious, creative and influential and an industry-leader in ear piercing services, delivering a trendsetting assortment of fashion products and accessories that help young people worldwide style and define themselves. Through its global brands, Claire's® and Icing®, the company delivers an immersive, omnichannel shopping experience with owned and concession stores throughout North America and Europe as well as franchise stores in the Middle East and South Africa. More information regarding Claire's is available at corporate.claires.com .

MEDIA CONTACTS

Katie Settle, Claire's

Katie.settle@claires.com

Sarah Gordon, SHADOW

sgordon@weareshadow.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2035379/Claires_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Claire's