Claire Chabrier is elected Chair of France Invest

Claire Chabrier has been active for 20 years in private equity, in leading financial institutions. She is currently Associate Director of Amundi Private Equity Funds (PEF), which she joined in 2011

Claire was Director and Vice-Chair of France Invest from mid-June 2018 to 15 June 2021. During these three years, she played an active part in particular in managing the COVID crisis in the sector, promoting private equity among business leaders, and diversity issues in asset management companies and the enterprises that they support.

The General Meeting of France Invest elected five new directors. The Board of Directors is currently composed of sixteen members, including nine women.

On the occasion of her appointment, Claire Chabrier, new Chair of France Invest, stated: "The COVID-19 crisis and its economic impact, the presidential election in France and the role of companies in integrating societal and environmental issues are all catalysts that will have strong repercussions in the short term for the way we operate as investors supporting growth. So now, with even more motivation and determination, and having already experienced three intense years as Vice-Chair of France Invest, I shall be rolling out a programme to enable French private equity to make an active contribution towards recovery and become a driving force in the transition towards a sustainable economy."

Composition of the Board of Directors of France Invest as at the General Meeting of 15 June 2021:

Chair:

Claire Chabrier, Amundi Private Equity Funds

Vice-Chairs:

Christophe Deldycke, Turenne Capital

Fabrice Dumonteil, Eiffel Investment Group

Mireille Klitting, Five Arrows Managers (Rothschild & Co)

Sophie Pourquery, Bee Up Capital

Treasurer:

Sophie Pourquery, Bee Up Capital

Other directors:

Marc Brière, Arkéa Capital

Isabelle Combarel, Swen Capital Partners

Alexandra Dupont, Raise

Guillaume Jacqueau, Equistone Partners Europe

Fanny Letier, Geneo Capital Entrepreneurs

Vincent Lévita, Infravia

Emilie Lhopitallier, Truffle Capital

Eric Neuplanche, Capital Croissance

Antoine Papiernik, Sofinnova Partners

Pauline Roux, Elaia Partners

Magdalena Svensson, IK Investment Partners

Contact:

s.duarte@franceinvest.eu

SOURCE France Invest