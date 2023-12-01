CKGSB's Win in China Program - A Resounding Success in Oman

BEIJING, Dec. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business (CKGSB) has successfully concluded its "Economic Leadership - Win in China" program, in partnership with the Royal Academy of Management (RAM) in Muscat, Oman, on November 20-22, 2023.

The program hosted 40 CEOs from Omani state-owned companies and the private sector, with the goal of equipping them with the skills to successfully navigate the Chinese market, build their capacity to win in and with China, and foster closer business relations between the business communities of the two countries.

Dignitaries such as Her Excellency Li Lingbing, Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China to the Sultanate of Oman, His Excellency Nasser Mohammed Khalifa Albusaidi, Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to the People's Republic of China (virtually), His Excellency Qais Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and His Excellency Abdulsalam Mohamed A-Murshidi, President of the Oman Investment Authority were present during the program.

The program featured lectures by CKGSB professors and leaders such as CKGSB Dean Xiang Bing, CKGSB Professor of Economics and Associate Dean, Li Wei, Sinopec's former Chairman Fu Chengyu, and JD.com's former Chief Strategy Officer Liao Jianwen. They delved into topics such as China's economic development and its global implications, China's reform and opening up, the, China's SOE sector and foreign investment, and insights into Chinese e-commerce, that may prove useful for Omani businesses as they expand into China and other overseas markets. The program also featured panel sessions with business leaders invited by CKGSB and RAM.

Dean Xiang Bing expressed his satisfaction, stating, "As the Founding Dean of CKGSB and a member of the International Advisory Board of the Royal Academy of Management, I am delighted that our strong partnership led to a significant stride in fostering closer business relations between China and Oman."

His Excellency Dr. Ali Qassim Al Lawati, President of the Royal Academy of Management, stated, "The inception of Economic Leadership - Win in China aligns with His Majesty the Sultan's vision to develop proficient national leaders equipped with advanced capabilities in order to support transformation towards a resilient and sustainable economy. It mirrors the Sultanate of Oman's dedication to diversify revenue streams, fortify investments, and foster the expansion of both government entities and private enterprises, facilitating their access to local and global markets."

Read more: https://english.ckgsb.edu.cn/new/economic-leadership-win-in-china-program-a-resounding-success-in-oman/