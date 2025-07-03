CJ Foods' Cuisine. K Young Chefs Complete Korean Cooking Classes Across Three European Countries

- Young chefs from CJ's Cuisine. K bring Korean culinary culture to Europe through hands-on cooking classes in London, Berlin, and Madrid

SEOUL, South Korea, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cuisine. K, CJ Foods' training platform for young chefs, has successfully expanded its activities globally. CJ Foods announced that young chefs from Cuisine. K have completed a series of Korean cooking classes in three European countries, introducing K-food to local audiences.

Participants of K-Cooking Class with Cuisine K, held in Berlin, Germany on the 23rd of June, are taking a group photo

The "K-Cooking Class with Cuisine. K" was part of the 2025 Touring K-Arts program, a global initiative to promote Korean culture. This program was sponsored by Korea's Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) in collaboration with the Korean Cultural Centers in the UK, Germany, and Spain.

For this initiative, CJ assembled "Team Cuisine. K," which included Kyoung woon Lee and Subin Choi, alumni of Cuisine. K's second cohort, along with Yeonju Lee, a chef who runs Juliet Catering. These young chefs bring extensive experience from conducting cooking classes and working in Michelin Guide restaurants.

Team Cuisine. K selected two iconic Korean dishes—japchae (stir-fried glass noodles) and mandu (Korean-style dumplings)—as the focus of their classes. Starting in London, England on June 19, the team traveled to Berlin, Germany, and Madrid, Spain, conducting two cooking classes in each city over a two-week period.

Participants not only learned about the history and cultural significance of japchae but also had the opportunity to prepare various Korean dishes, such as japchae rice and japchae-filled mandu. The recipes were tailored to use locally available ingredients, making it easier for participants to recreate the dishes at home. Additionally, Team Cuisine. K introduced CJ's bibigo products, showcasing how K-food can be conveniently enjoyed by purchasing these items at local supermarkets.

"It was wonderful to learn about the history of K-foods that I usually enjoy," said one participant. "I always thought Korean recipes would be challenging, but after today, I found them much easier and simpler than I expected. The dishes were so delicious that I'm planning to make them again at home."

This successful series of cooking classes follows the launch of Cuisine. K's first overseas pop-up restaurant in Hong Kong last May. CJ Foods is leveraging these initiatives to enhance global recognition of Cuisine. K as a platform for discovering and training young K-food chefs. Later this year, the company plans to roll out additional international programs, including cooking competitions.

"We organized the K-Food Cooking Class in partnership with the MCST to offer local consumers a deeper understanding of K-food and an immersive cultural experience, while also providing young chefs with opportunities to enhance their skills through diverse experiences," said Sangmyeong Kim, a project manager at CJ Foods' Hansik245 team. "We will continue to nurture professionals who can drive the global expansion of K-food through various initiatives beyond Korea."

About bibigo

Launched in 2010, bibigo is a global Korean food brand of CJ Foods. Aiming to enrich today's busy and demanding life, bibigo delivers K-food and culture to dinner tables worldwide under the new slogan "Live Delicious."

The brand line-up includes a full assortment of snacks, appetizers and meal items. Bibigo products are sold across around 60 countries globally, and the brand's signature item "Mandu" is sold in 6 continents. Inspired by authentic recipes, bibigo makes the tastes of Korean cuisine accessible with popular offerings in most major grocery chains.

For more information, visit http://www.bibigo.com/en/at-home

About CJ Foods

CJ Foods, a business unit of South Korea-based CJ CheilJedang, is a global food company delivering a variety of products ranging from foodstuffs and frozen/chilled foods to appetizers. As the largest food company in Korea for decades, CJ Foods is now leading the globalization of Korean food with its renowned "bibigo" brand. Under bibigo, it offers delicious K-food products including Mandu (Korean-style dumpling), chicken, processed rice, Korean sauce, Kimchi, Gim (seaweed), roll, and K-street food.

For more information, visit https://www.cj.co.kr/en/aboutus/business/food

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2723281/Photo_Participants_of_K_Cooking_Class_with_Cuisine_K__held_in_Berlin__Germany_on_the_23rd_of_June__a.jpg