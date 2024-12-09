CJ 4DPLEX and Showtime Group Expand Partnership Adding Six New Locations Including ULTRA 4DX, 4DX and SCREENX

Taipei Dome, Showtime's flagship location will feature two SCREENX and two ULTRA 4DX theaters, as their premium format in 2025

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Showtime Cinemas, part of the Showtime Group and the second largest exhibitor in Taiwan, announced today at CineAsia they have expanded their partnership to a total 14 premium offerings with ULTRA 4DX, CJ 4DPLEX's super premium experience that combines the multisensory 4DX and 270-degree panoramic SCREENX technology into one theater, which will be the first ever in Taiwan.

From Left to Right Don Savant, Chief Business Officer, CJ 4DPLEX; Jun Bang, CEO,CJ 4DPLEX; Willy Liao, General Manager, Showtime Group

Two of the ULTRA 4DX theaters and two of the SCREENX theaters will open in 2025 at Showtime's new flagship complex at the Taipei Dome, the popular culture and sports park. This is the first time an exhibitor will have two ULTRA 4DX and two SCREENX theaters in the same complex. The entertainment destination houses the Taipei Arena, an indoor multi-functional stadium with a capacity of 40,000 seats which hosts large-scale ball games and performances, as well as retail shops and a hotel.

The two additional ULTRA 4DXs will be located at Showtime's Dream Mall and Wenxin locations. The first multisensory 4DX theater will open at Taichung Station. All the locations are set to open in 2025.

"Given the overwhelming success of our collaboration with CJ 4DPLEX, expanding our offerings even further with the debut of ULTRA 4DX in Taiwan was the natural evolution of the partnership," stated Showtime Group General Manager Willy Liao. "CJ 4DPLEX is redefining moviegoing and we continue to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge cinematic experiences to Showtime's audiences in truly unique ways."

"We are thrilled to strengthen our collaboration with Showtime Group," said Jun Bang, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. "The launch of our ULTRA 4DX and SCREENX theaters at the flagship Taipei Dome site boldly signals our impact and enthusiasm to provide premium and differentiated cinematic experiences across Asia."

Don Savant, Chief Business Officer at CJ 4DPLEX, added, "Since unveiling the first SCREENX auditorium in Taiwan earlier this year, the performance and results have been nothing short of extraordinary. SCREENX has become one of Taiwan's leading premium formats in less than half a year."

4DX incorporates more than 21 different environmental effects, such as motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, among others synchronized with the on-screen action of the film.

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema that enhances the traditional movie-going experience by seamlessly extending the screens onto the surrounding walls of the auditorium. This revolutionary approach offers viewers a captivating 270-degree panoramic viewing adventure.

ULTRA 4DX is the powerful combination of CJ 4DPLEX's super premium immersive theater technologies, merging the 270-degree panoramic SCREENX and the multisensory 4DX formats into one auditorium – creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers.

About Showtime Group

Showtime Group owns shopping malls, cinemas and Resorts. Among them, Showtime Cinemas is committed to building high-quality cinemas. It currently has 16 locations and 175 screens in Taiwan, with a seating capacity of 19,464, and ranks No. 2 in the market, and continues to grow. There will be 9 SCREENX, 4 ULTRA 4DX and a 4DX, total 14 premium format auditoriums by the end of 2025. Visit www.showtimes.com.tw for more information.

About CJ 4DPLEX

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'SCREENX', '4DX', and 'ULTRA 4DX' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite".

SCREENX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270-degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, SCREENX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 370 SCREENX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 790 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

ULTRA 4DX is a powerful combination of our super premium immersive theater technologies of SCREENX and 4DX in one auditorium, creating a never-before-seen experience for cinemagoers. To date, there are 44 ULTRA 4DXs installed around the globe.

