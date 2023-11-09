CJ 4DPLEX and Cinema Plus Sign New ScreenX Theater Deal

Deal will Bring First-Ever ScreenX Auditorium to Azerbaijan, Set To Open at 28 Mall in Baku this December

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ 4DPLEX , the world's leading producer of premium film formats and cinema technologies, and Cinema Plus, the leading cinema chain in Azerbaijan, announced today at the META Cinema Forum in Dubai that the two companies will be opening the first-ever, 270-degree panoramic ScreenX auditorium in Azerbaijan. The revolutionary ScreenX theater is set to open at 28 Mall in Azerbaijan's capital city Baku.

From Left to Right: Zaur Darabzadeh, Chairman of Board, Cinema Plus, JongRyul Kim CEO, CJ 4DPLEX and Murat Camci CEO, Cinema Plus From Left to Right: JongRyul Kim,CEO, CJ 4DPLEX and Murat Camci,CEO, Cinema Plus

Azerbaijan will be the 43rd country for ScreenX, a cutting-edge cinematic technology that expands specially selected sequences of the film onto the left-and-right-side walls of the auditorium. As the world's first multi-projection cinema, ScreenX immerses audiences in a virtual reality-like setting with cinema quality resolution. 28 Mall, located in the heart of Baku.

In 2021, CJ 4DPLEX and Cinema Plus opened the first 4DX auditorium in Azerbaijan, located at Cinema Plus's Daniz Mall in Baku. 4DX is CJ 4DPLEX's multi-sensory format that pushes the envelope with over 21 sensory effects, including motion, water, lightning, scents, among others.

Jongryul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX, stated, "We are delighted to expand our partnership with Cinema Plus by introducing the inaugural ScreenX theater in the beautiful country of Azerbaijan. The 270-degree panoramic viewing technology will redefine the way Cinema Plus's patrons enjoy movies, offering a level of immersion that's simply unmatched and can't be replicated at home."

The signing ceremony was attended by Zaur Darabzadeh, Chairman of Board, Cinema Plus, Murat Camci CEO, Cinema Plus and JongRyul Kim CEO, CJ 4DPLEX.

"Bringing the future of cinema to our screens has always been our mission, and our partnership with CJ 4DPLEX enables us to do just that," said Murat Camci, CEO of Cinema Plus. "Our collaboration with the CJ 4DPLEX team has already brought 4DX to Cinema Plus, and now, with the introduction of the first-ever ScreenX auditorium in Azerbaijan, we continue to lead the way in delivering cutting-edge cinematic experiences to our audiences."

"We are thrilled to bring the immersive magic of ScreenX to the vibrant city of Baku, Azerbaijan," added Don Savant, CEO & President, CJ 4DPLEX America. "With the inauguration of Azerbaijan's first-ever ScreenX auditorium at 28 Mall, Cinema Plus continues to set new standards in the world of entertainment and be at the forefront of this cinematic revolution."

The 28 Mall currently houses six screens within its multiplex. ScreenX is set to open this December in time for Warner Bros. Pictures' "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom."

About CJ 4DPLEX:

CJ 4DPLEX is a leading, next-generation cinema technology company, headquartered in Seoul with international offices in Los Angeles and Beijing. The company has created innovative film technologies for theaters worldwide that include 'ScreenX', '4DX', and '4DX Screen' for consumers to experience films in ways that were never before possible.

CJ 4DPLEX is a part of the CJ Group conglomerate that also includes entertainment powerhouses CJ CGV, the fifth largest theater chain in the world, and CJ ENM (CJ Entertainment & Media), who produced the Academy Award®, Golden Globe® and SAG Awards winning film, "Parasite". CJ 4DPLEX was named Most Innovative Company of 2017 and 2019 in Live Events by Fast Company, and the technology has been recognized with Silver at the Edison Awards in the Media and Visual Communications-Entertainment category in 2015 and 2018.

ScreenX is the world's first multi-projection cinema with an immersive 270 degree field of view. By expanding the image beyond the frame and onto the walls of the theater, ScreenX places the audience directly at the center of the story, creating a visually immersive viewing experience unlike any other. To date, there are over 366 ScreenX auditoriums around the world in 40 countries.

4DX provides moviegoers with a multi-sensory cinema-going experience, allowing audiences to connect with movies through motion, vibration, water, wind, snow, lightning, scents, and other special effects that enhance the visuals on-screen. Each 4DX auditorium incorporates motion-based seating synchronized with more than 21 different effects and optimized by a team of skilled editors. To date, there are over 791 4DX auditoriums around the world, spanning over 70 countries.

About Cinema Plus

CinemaPlus network includes 9 cinemas, 50+ screens and 5000+ seats.

It is equipped with a digital projection system and high-quality cinema screens with the ability to display high-dimensional 3D content. It also has enhanced brightness and "Enhanced 4K Barco" precision. All these and other factors make it possible to show movies in the best quality.

The "Platinum Movie Suites" concept implemented by the "CinemaPlus" chain of cinemas allows viewers to watch movies in highly comfortable, luxurious and leather reclining Italian and Spanish chairs and to order food and drinks during the movie.

The cinema also has 6 glazed mini Skybox halls with seats from 6 to 12 people located on the upper levels of the halls. Viewers will be able to enjoy watching movies in comfortable seats equipped with individual lighting and gadget chargers. Each Skybox hall is accessible by elevator.

The cinema has two VIP DIAMOND halls equipped with built-in tables and wide, comfortable, automatic folding seats with footrests for special guests. All the seats are located at a certain distance from each other, which creates an environment of comfort. In the last rows, there are comfortable sofas reminiscent of home conditions.

In addition, "CinemaPlus" used Dolby Atmos technology for the first time in Azerbaijan.

Dolby Digital Atmos allows filmmakers to take cinema sound to a new level by being able to place and reposition the soundtrack anywhere in the cinema. As a result, the viewer does not just watch what is happening on the screen, but enters the center of the event.

Also, 4DX format is used only in "CinemaPlus" cinema in our country. 4DX innovative cinema technology enhances the visual effects of action-packed blockbusters and horror films with additional special effects such as movement, rotation and chair vibrations, water drops and wind, lightning and snow, soap bubbles and perfume. As a result, 4DX is considered one of the most immersive formats in the film industry, immersing the audience in the events unfolding on the big screen.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272763/Zaur_Darabzadeh__Chairman_of_Board__Cinema_Plus__JongRyul_Kim_CEO__CJ_4DPLEX__Murat_Camci_CEO__Cinem.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2272765/JongRyul_Kim_CEO__CJ_4DPLEX_and_Murat_Camci_CEO__Cinema_Plus.jpg