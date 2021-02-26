HELSINKI, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj's Sustainability Accounts for 2020 has been published today. The Sustainability Accounts provides information on the sustainability issues that matter the most to Citycon and its stakeholders, describes the company's environmental and social performance, as well as sustainability highlights in 2020. The Sustainability Accounts also includes an interview with the CEO as well as many case examples.



The Sustainability Accounts is attached to this release and is also available on the company's website at https://www.citycon.com/sustainability.





For further information, please contact:



Wilhelm Ehrnrooth

Group Sustainability Manager

Tel. +358 40 730 0997

wilhelm.ehrnrooth@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.



www.citycon.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/citycon-oyj/r/citycon-s-sustainability-accounts-for-2020-published,c3296787

SOURCE Citycon Oyj