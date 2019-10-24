Citycon's Financial Reporting Schedule and AGM in 2020

HELSINKI, Finland, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CITYCON OYJ Stock Exchange Release 24 October 2019 at 09:05 hrs

Year 2019 full-year Financial Report, Financial Statements and the Report by the Board of Directors Thursday 6 February 2020 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2020 three-month Interim Report Thursday 23 April 2020 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2020 six-month Half-Yearly Report Friday 10 July 2020 at about 9:00 a.m. Year 2020 nine-month Interim Report Thursday 15 October 2020 at about 9:00 a.m.

Citycon Oyj's Annual General Meeting (AGM) 2020 will be held on Wednesday, 17 March 2020 starting at 12:00 p.m. The notice to the AGM will be disclosed separately at a later date once the Board of Directors has convened the AGM 2020. A shareholder is entitled to demand a matter for discussion at the AGM, if such matter falls under the competence of a General Meeting according to the Finnish Companies Act. A written request shall be provided to Citycon Oyj's Board of Directors by e-mail at legal@citycon.com or by mail addressed to Citycon Oyj, Legal/AGM, Suomenlahdentie 1, FI-02230 Espoo, Finland by 31 January 2020.

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is No. 1 shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's share is listed in Nasdaq Helsinki.

