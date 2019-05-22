Citycon Oyj: Many Public Services to be Located in Shopping Centre Trio

HELSINKI, May 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A new service square will be opened in shopping centre Trio at the heart of the City of Lahti. The service square, covering approximately 1,000 square metres, is a new kind of concept that centralises several different public services under one roof. It will feature the service and guidance desks of many of the city's services and a Kela customer service location.

The construction of the new premises will begin soon, and the service square will be opened to new customers in the autumn 2019. It will also be possible to expand the service square in the future, if necessary.

Good experiences from Iso Omena in Espoo

"We are thrilled that the Lahti service square will be located in Trio. For almost three years, a similar service entity has been our tenant in Iso Omena, Espoo, and the experiences from there have been excellent," says Mari Laaksonen, Commercial Director at Citycon.

Customer feedback on Iso Omena's service square has been almost unanimously positive, and conducted surveys indicate that running errands in the service square and shopping centre support each another – residents feel it is easy and convenient to take care of many things at once. Many customers report that they use both public and commercial services during one visit.

"I believe that a similar service experience will be achieved in Lahti, too, once the new service square will open," states Laaksonen.

Start for the development of Trio

In Lahti, the service square is an important step in the future development of Trio.

"We want to integrate Trio better into the Lahti city centre and aim to open its entrances as part of the streetscape. In addition, we aim to make Trio more pleasant and comfortable by upgrading its look on the inside and introducing more restaurants and cafés that invite visitors to spend time in the shopping centre. Public services, spending time in the shopping centre and an attractive restaurant offering are increasingly more important success factors. This is the future of the shopping centres" Henrica Ginström, Chief Operating Officer at Citycon.

The premises of the service square will be located on the second floor of shopping centre Trio.

"Public services located at shopping centres are excellent anchor tenants. First, they bring with them a steady customer flow to shopping centres. Second, accessible public services make people's everyday life easier. Our objective is to introduce more public services in our shopping centres in the Nordic countries, not just in Lahti," says Ginström.

Citycon is a leading owner, developer and manager of urban grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic countries. The total value of the property portfolio managed by Citycon is approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Citycon is the leading shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

