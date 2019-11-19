Citycon Oyj Announces Results of Conditional Tender Offer for NOK-denominated Bonds Issued by Citycon Treasury B.V.

- CITYCON OYJ Inside information 19 November 2019 at 16:20 hrs

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Reference is made to (i) the stock exchange notice dated 7 November 2019 announcing a conditional tender offer by Citycon Oyj (the Offeror) for the bond issue CITYT01 issued by its wholly owned subsidiary Citycon Treasury B.V. which matures on 1 March 2021 and (ii) the stock exchange notice dated 18 November 2019 announcing an update on the conditional tender offer .

The Offeror has decided to accept offers for a total nominal amount of NOK 900,000,000 worth of CITY01 bonds at a purchase price of 101.40% of par value plus accrued unpaid interest (the Purchase Price). Bonds offered at the highest accepted price got 90.4% allocation.

Cash settlement to tendering bondholders will take place on 22 November 2019.

CITY01 bonds purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the conditional tender offer will be immediately cancelled and will not be re-issued.

Danske Bank A/S has acted as Sole Arranger for the conditional tender offer process.

CITYCON OYJ

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

mikko.pohjala@citycon.com

Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

