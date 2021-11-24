Citycon Oyj announces its intention to repurchase a maximum of 9,500,000 own shares through a reverse accelerated bookbuild transaction

HELSINKI, Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

CITYCON OYJ Inside information 24 November 2021 at 19.05

Citycon Oyj ("Citycon" or the "Company") intends to repurchase a maximum of 9,500,000 own shares (the "Shares") in a reverse accelerated bookbuild directed to a limited number of existing shareholders of the Company (the "Reverse ABB"). The repurchase price will be determined based on the offers received in the Reverse ABB process. The maximum number of Shares corresponds to approximately 5.34 per cent of all the issued shares in Citycon immediately prior to the Reverse ABB. Citycon had previously announced on 27 October 2021 that it was investigating the possibility of repurchasing its own shares.



The main purpose of the repurchase is to distribute surplus funds received from the divestment of necessity-based retail centre Columbus to the shareholders of Citycon. The divestment was announced on 27 October 2021 and is estimated to close during Q4/2021. The Shares shall be repurchased on the basis of the authorisation given by the Company's annual general meeting on 22 March 2021. This authorisation permits the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of up to 10,000,000 of the Company's own shares (which would correspond to approximately 5.62 per cent of all registered shares in the Company) in one or several tranches. Only the unrestricted equity of the Company can be used to repurchase own shares on the basis of the authorisation. The launch of the Reverse ABB is the first utilisation of the authorisations granted to the Board of Directors by the annual general meeting. At present, neither Citycon nor any of its subsidiaries hold any shares in the Company. The Shares shall be repurchased using the unrestricted equity of the Company and the repurchase of own shares will consequently reduce the Company's unrestricted equity and the repurchase shall be recorded as a deduction of retained earnings. The purchase price of the Shares would be paid against delivery on the settlement date of the trades.

The bookbuilding on the Reverse ABB will begin immediately, and it is expected to end no later than on 25 November 2021 at 9.00 a.m. EET. The bookbuilding may, however, be closed at any time during the Reverse ABB period.



The Reverse ABB is being conducted by the Company, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, through reverse accelerated bookbuilding carried out by Deutsche Bank AG ("Deutsche Bank") as the Global Co-ordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Danske Bank A/S, Finland Branch as the Joint Bookrunner ("Danske Bank", and together with Deutsche Bank, the "Managers"), in which a limited number of existing shareholders of the Company may offer Shares for repurchase. The reverse accelerated bookbuilding procedure enables executing the repurchase of the Shares in a rapid and cost-efficient manner. Citycon intends to cancel the repurchased Shares.



The final number of and price at which the Shares will be repurchased will be decided by the Board of Directors of the Company at the close of the bookbuilding. This will be announced after the close of the bookbuilding.



Deutsche Bank is acting as Global Co-ordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Danske Bank is acting as Joint Bookrunner of the Reverse ABB. Hannes Snellman Attorneys Ltd is acting as the Company's legal adviser and Roschier, Attorneys Ltd. is acting as legal adviser to the Managers.



After the repurchase has been carried out, the shareholding and voting rights of Gazit-Globe Ltd. are expected to exceed the threshold of 50 per cent of all the outstanding shares and votes in Citycon. Pursuant to the exemption under Chapter 11, Section 21 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act (746/2012, as amended), as the change in the holding results solely from measures taken by the Company, exceeding this threshold does not trigger an obligation to launch a mandatory public tender offer before Gazit-Globe Ltd., who has exceeded the threshold, acquires or subscribes to more shares of the Company or otherwise raises its proportion of voting rights in the Company.

CITYCON OYJ



Board of Directors



For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive Vice President and CFO

Tel. +358 50 557 9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com



Bret McLeod

Chief Financial Officer (as of 1 January 2022)

Tel. +46 73 326 8455

bret.mcleod@citycon.com



Citycon is a leading owner, manager and developer of mixed-use centres for urban living including retail, office space and housing. We are committed to sustainable property management in the Nordic region with assets that total approximately EUR 4.5 billion. Our centres are located in urban hubs with a direct connection to public transport. Placed in the heart of communities, our centres are anchored by groceries, healthcare and services to cater for the everyday needs of customers.



Citycon has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3), Fitch (BBB-) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

