Citycon Oyj Announces Final Results of Tender Offers for Three Series of Bonds

HELSINKI, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon Oyj (the Offeror and the New Notes Issuer) announces the final results of its previously announced invitation to holders (the Noteholders) of (i) its €500,000,000 3.75 per cent. Notes due 2020 (ISIN: XS0946179529 / Common Code: 094617952) (the 2020 Notes), (ii) the €300,000,000 2.375 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2022 of Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj (ISIN: XS1291367313 / Common Code: 129136731) (the 2022 Notes) and (iii) the €350,000,000 2.50 per cent. Guaranteed Notes due 2024 of Citycon Treasury B.V. and guaranteed by Citycon Oyj (ISIN: XS1114434167 / Common Code: 111443416 ) (the 2024 Notes and, together with the 2020 Notes and the 2022 Notes, the Notes and each a Series) to tender their Notes for cash in accordance with the procedures described in the tender offer memorandum dated 7 November 2019 (the Tender Offer Memorandum) (each such invitation in relation to each Series, a Tender Offer and collectively, the Tender Offers). Terms used but not defined herein shall have the meaning ascribed to such terms in the Tender Offer Memorandum.

On 18 November 2019, the New Notes Issuer priced its EUR 350,000,000 Subordinated Fixed to Reset Rate 5.25 year Non-Call Undated Green Capital Securities (the New Notes) to be issued on 22 November 2019. Application will be made for the New Notes to be admitted to listing and trading on the Irish Stock Exchange plc trading as Euronext Dublin. The New Notes are expected to settle on 22 November 2019 (the Payment Date).

Final tender results

The Tender Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., Central European time, on 15 November 2019 (the Expiration Deadline). As of the Expiration Deadline, according to the information provided by Lucid Issuer Services Limited (the Tender Agent), (i) €143,063,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2020 Notes, (ii) €91,734,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2022 Notes and (iii) €33,832,000 in aggregate nominal amount of the 2024 Notes had been validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers.

Subject to the satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the Offeror is pleased to announce that the Maximum Aggregate Consideration is set at €193,856,810.45 and, accordingly, that it has set each Series Acceptance Amount and accepts for purchase Notes validly tendered pursuant to the Tender Offers as follows:

Description of the Notes Principal Amount Outstanding at launch of the Tender Offer ISIN / Common Code Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes validly tendered Interpolated Mid-Swap Rate Series Acceptance Amount Pro-Ration Factor Purchase Yield Purchase Price Accrued Interest* Aggregate Nominal Amount of the Notes Outstanding after the Payment Date 3.75 per cent. Notes due 2020 €218,674,000 XS0946179529 /094617952 €143,063,000 N/A €143,063,000 Not Applicable -0.200 per cent. 102.325 per cent €1,547.13 €75,611,000 2.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2022 €300,000,000 XS1291367313 /129136731 €91,734,000 -0.318 per cent. €45,117,000 50 per cent. 0.332 per cent. 105.210 per cent. €434.77 €254,883,000 2.50 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2024 €350,000,000 XS1114434167 /111443416 €33,832,000 N/A €0 N/A N/A N/A €0 €350,000,000

____________

*Represents amounts per €100,000 in nominal amount of the relevant Series of Notes.

Payment Date

Subject to satisfaction or waiver of the Financing Condition and all of the General Conditions, the payment of the relevant Purchase Price and Accrued Interest for Notes of each Series validly tendered and accepted for purchase by the Offeror pursuant to the relevant Tender Offer will be on the Payment Date.

Notes purchased by the Offeror pursuant to the Tender Offers will be immediately cancelled and will not be re-issued. Notes which have not been validly tendered and accepted for purchase pursuant to the Tender Offers will remain outstanding after the Payment Date.

Dealer Managers

Danske Bank A/S and UBS Europe SE (together, the Dealer Managers) are acting as Dealer Managers.

Espoo, 19 November 2019

About CITYCON OYJ

Citycon Oyj is a leading owner, manager and developer of urban, grocery-anchored shopping centres in the Nordic region, managing assets that total approximately EUR 4.4 billion. Citycon is the number one shopping centre owner in Finland and among the market leaders in Norway, Sweden and Estonia. Citycon has also established a foothold in Denmark.

Citycon Oyj has investment-grade credit ratings from Moody's (Baa3) and Standard & Poor's (BBB-). Citycon Oyj's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. stock exchange.

For more information about Citycon Oyj, please visit www.citycon.com.

THE DEALER MANAGERS

Danske Bank

A/S2-12 Holmens KanalDK-1092 Copenhagen

KDenmark Attention: Debt Capital Markets

Email: liabilitymanagement@danskebank.dk

Telephone: +45-33-64-88-51

UBS Europe SE

Bockenheimer Landstraße 2-460306 Frankfurt am

Main Germany Attention: Liability Management Group

Email: ol-liabilitymanagement-eu@ubs.com

Telephone: +44-20-7568-1121

THE TENDER AGENT

Lucid Issuer Services Limited

Tankerton Works

12 Argyle Walk

London WC1H 8HAUnited KingdomTelephone: +44-(0)-20 7704-0880

Email: citycon@lucid-is.com

Attention: David Shilson

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Eero Sihvonen

Executive VP and CFO

Tel. +358-50-557-9137

eero.sihvonen@citycon.com

Mikko Pohjala

IR and Communications Director

Tel. +358-40-838-0709

Mikko.Pohjala@citycon.com

