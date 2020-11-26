Citycon follows the recommendations made by the Finland's Ministry of Social Affairs and Health - all shopping centres and shops will remain open

CITYCON OYJ CORPORATE PRESS RELEASE 26 November 2020

HELSINKI, Nov. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Citycon will restrict the use of public areas including closing kids play areas and lounges. Citycon centres are an important link in the community for people to conduct necessity-based purchases such as groceries and pharmaceuticals. Therefore, Citycon Centres and all stores will remain open to serve the community as usual continuing to take extra safety precautions such as informing visitors to keep social distance, using facemasks and providing sanitizers for use.

