Citycon appoints a Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations

HELSINKI, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Jauhiainen, CFA, has been appointed as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations at Citycon as of 1 January 2021. In this role, she will lead Citycon's new strategy function and support Citycon's strategic transformation further towards a mixed-use real estate portfolio combining modern retail with residential, office and municipal service space.

As a part of this new role, Laura Jauhiainen will assume responsibility over the development of the Group's business strategy processes and facilitating strategy work at Citycon. A central area of the strategic planning is the diversification of Citycon's asset portfolio through residential and office development and continuing asset recycling initiatives.

Laura Jauhiainen joined Citycon in April 2020 as the Head of Investor Relations. Before joining Citycon she has over ten years of experience from strategic finance roles within privately owned infrastructure companies and M&A consultancy at PwC.

Commenting on the appointment, Scott Ball, CEO at Citycon says:

Citycon has assets in top urban locations across the Nordics, which offers significant potential for densification. Our ambition is to further strengthen our position as a mixed-use urban real estate developer and owner as opposed to being a pure retail player. We have ambitious plans on exploiting the potential we have identified in connection to our assets, which benefit from the trends of urbanization and densification. This entails both investing in development of new residential and office premises, which are directly connected to modern retail and service hubs, and continuing our asset recycling initiatives. With the appointment of Laura Jauhiainen as Vice President, Strategy and Investor Relations, we will be able to further strengthen our strategic planning and business development capabilities and maximize the value creation from our strategic transformation.



