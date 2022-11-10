CÎROC Vodka unveils new campaign with Winnie Harlow, Bimini and Krept & Konan, celebrating those who Make Big Moves

LONDON, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Super-premium French vodka, CÎROC Vodka has dropped its first ever UK campaign, joining forces with a diverse, electric cast: Krept & Konan, Winnie Harlow and Bimini. This all-star quartet of trailblazers were chosen by CÎROC to collaborate in an exclusive content series to celebrate those who Make Big Moves and inspire a generation to do the same.

As a collective of unapologetic, no-holds-barred talent, they embody what it is to be spontaneous and self-expressive in 2023, speaking to the creative outliers and cultural pioneers in society. CÎROC has always been at the centre of celebration so it's using its platform to shine a light and celebrate being one's authentic, true self by making that Big Move, however big or small.

CÎROC boasts a vibrant line-up of expressions, with each artist fronting a different flavour. Critically acclaimed rap duo, Krept & Konan are CÎROC's original vodka, Blue Dot; supermodel Winnie Harlow is the face of CÎROC Pineapple, while musician and entertainer Bimini flies the flag for CÎROC Red Berry.

The campaign backdrop shows Winnie, Bimini, and Krept & Konan are all channelling main character energy, gathered in London, each embarking on their individual nights out before their paths merge in an off-licence - which can only be described as extra. A quick vibe check and the quartet spark a party in the aisles, while picking up their respective bottles of CÎROC. As they make their moves over to pay, it is clear that this gregarious group make the everyday extraordinary, living their authentic lives to the full at all times. No cap.

Meet the talent…

Rap duo Krept & Konan have repeatedly broken records while setting the bar for British urban music. Described by Stormzy as "UK rap royalty", the five-time MOBO award winners earnt a world record for the Highest-Charting UK album by an Unsigned Act after their Young Kingz mixtape broke into the top 20 of the official UK album charts in 2013.

In the campaign, the pair are seen relaxing in a spa whilst enjoying a CÎROC Passion Martini cocktail made with CÎROC Blue Dot.

"We have been making big moves both in and out of the studio for over a decade now and are delighted to be a part of the CÎROC Vodka campaign to celebrate those who own this mantra and to inspire those who are yet to make their mar." they declare.

LINK TO VIDEO: HERE

Canadian supermodel and entrepreneur Winnie Harlow has been the face of numerous big fashion campaigns and made history as the first model with vitiligo to walk a Victoria's Secret fashion show. She uses her platform to bring awareness to vitiligo, a skin condition that causes white patches to develop on the skin and has spoken about the lack of representation she saw in the media growing up, something that she has done a huge amount to change.

In her personal campaign for CÎROC Pineapple, Winnie slays in a tiered yellow tulle evening gown whilst sinking yellow balls on the pool table and sipping on a CÎROC Pineapple Spritz cocktail.

"I'm so excited to be partnering with CÎROC Vodka for the Make Big Moves campaign as it's important that we celebrate ourselves, unapologetically and without limitation." she shares.

LINK TO VIDEO: HERE

Performer and recording artist Bimini burst onto Britain's television screens during the second series of Ru Paul's Drag Race UK. Audiences watched Bimini, who is non-binary, evolve into a stellar drag artist that channelled high fashion looks, all with a unique vision, edgy sense of humour and wry smile.

Since being a runner-up on the show, they have signed a record deal, gone on tour, walked fashion shows and written an autobiography. Despite moving away from working as a drag artist, Bimini's looks continue to eschew conformity from no-holds-barred punk princess to vampy film star, depending on their mood.

Being the face of CÎROC Red Berry, Bimini cuts a bold look in a sculpted blood-red dress, waiting for their cape to finish drying in a laundromat whilst sipping a CÎROC Cosmopolitan.

"I'm proud to partner with CÎROC Vodka for the Make Big Moves campaign as we share a passion for the freedom of expression and self-celebration,' states Bimini. "I'm looking forward to inspiring people to step into their own limelight with CÎROC."

LINK TO VIDEO: HERE

Alongside the photography and video assets, Krept & Konan and Bimini have also been hard at work on other CÎROC activations that are due to be unveiled over the coming year…

ABOUT CÎROC VODKA

CÎROC Vodka was launched in 2003. Unlike most vodkas that are derived from grain, it is distilled from fine French grapes which results in a luscious and elegantly smooth mouth-feel. Created by Master Distiller Jean-Sebastien Robicquet, CÎROC, is distilled five times at the historic Distillerie de Chevanceauxin the South of France. Robicquet saw an opportunity to create a sophisticated, luxury vodka which is a reflection of the lifestyle adopted by the modern elite who dream big, celebrate their successes and go against the grain. Living in "the now" is at the heart of CÎROC Vodka, encapsulating luxury, trendsetting moments within fashion, music and popular culture.

ABOUT DIAGEO

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands across spirits and beer categories. These brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JεB and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is a global company, and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. The company is listed on both the London Stock Exchange (DGE) and the New York Stock Exchange (DEO). For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives and ways to share best practice.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

