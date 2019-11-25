Cirio Tomato, Ambassador of Italian Cuisine in China Thanks to CSO Italy Project The European Art of Taste

BOLOGNA, Italy, Nov. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirio tomatoes were the undisputed stars of the recent media presentation held in Shanghai as part of The European Art of Taste: Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces Project, coordinated by CSO Italy. There was extraordinary appreciation for the quality and versatility of Cirio Passata, which was used to prepare spaghetti Bolognese, as well as a fish-based main dish.

Cirio 100% Italian tomato has confirmed its role as a leading ambassador for Made in Italy produce in China, where the focus and interest of consumers towards the Mediterranean diet is continuing to grow.

Cirio is the world's leading tomato specialist and an excellence of Italian cuisine, with a range of products made using ingredients grown in top production areas in Italy, carefully selected and processed within 24 hours of being harvested from the field.

Cirio Passata is a Tomato Puree with a genuine and delicate taste that is both distinctive and unmistakably authentic. Rich, thick and packed with Cirio's vivid red tomatoes, its texture is inviting and enriches flavours to stimulate the taste buds and bring the homemade taste of Italy to your home. Unlike many other purées, Supercirio may also be used without diluting with water.

The event in Shanghai was also the opportunity to present Cirio Passata's Brik packaging, created using the new Tetra Recart® line which as well as having low environmental impact, guarantees utmost product safety and best preservation conditions. The official recognition afforded by the Italian Federation of Chefs (FIC) to Cirio tomatoes has aroused great interest and is now clearly displayed on product labels, bearing witness to their superior quality and unique flavour and taste.

Cirio is one of the partners of The European Art of Taste: Italian Fruit & Veg Masterpieces, the CSO Italy's project, funded by the European Union, with the objective of promote the extreme quality of European and Italian Fruit & Veg for the next three years in China, Japan and Hong Kong.

