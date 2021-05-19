Circle Appoints Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer

Pioneering Risk and Compliance Leader Joins as Key Member of Circle's Leadership

BOSTON, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Circle, a global financial technology firm that provides payments and treasury infrastructure for internet businesses, today announced the appointment of Mandeep Walia as Chief Compliance and Risk Officer.

Mandeep joins Circle's leadership following an extensive career in global financial compliance and risk management at leading organizations. Most recently, Mandeep served as the Chief Compliance Officer and Head of Enterprise Risk Management for Novi, which is a part of Facebook. Prior to Novi, where Mandeep is largely credited for building a comprehensive compliance and risk framework for blockchain-based payment systems, Mandeep served as the Chief Risk and Compliance Officer for LendUp and as a Senior Director of Global Risk and Compliance for PayPal, among senior leadership roles in other global financial institutions.

"Mandeep is widely recognized as one of the pioneers in enhancing global compliance standards for blockchain-based financial services. A key part of Circle's mission of raising global economic prosperity through programmable internet commerce requires an exacting approach to compliance and risk management that not only advances our business, but that advances our industry. Mandeep is precisely such a leader and his unique skills, knowledge of global compliance and emerging technology make him a unique addition to our leadership team," said Jeremy Allaire, Circle's Co-Founder and CEO.

"Circle, along with the meteoric growth of USDC as the most trusted dollar digital currency in circulation, have demonstrated that compliance and open, internet-level financial systems are not at odds with high standards of compliance. I look forward to joining an incredible team of leaders at an exciting time in the industry where new standards are emerging in harmonizing compliance standards around the world," said, Mandeep Walia, Circle's incoming Chief Compliance and Risk Officer.

Mandeep's appointment as Circle's Chief Compliance and Risk Officer will continue to enhance Circle's robust approach and commitment to financial crime compliance, anti-money laundering (AML), countering the financing of terrorism (CFT) and other financial integrity activities. Mandeep's appointment follows the announcement of other key executives, including Jeremy Fox-Geen as Circle's incoming Chief Financial Officer and Dante Disparte as Circle's Chief Strategy Officer and Head of Global Policy.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of stablecoins and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Circle's platform has supported more than 100 million transactions by more than 10 million retail customers and more than 1,000 businesses. Circle is also a principal developer of USD Coin (USDC), which together with Coinbase and the Centre Consortium oversees the standards and protocol for what has become the fastest growing, regulated, fully reserved dollar digital currency. USDC now stands at more than $17 billion and has supported over $500B in transactions over the past year. Today, Circle's transactional services, business accounts, and platform APIs are giving rise to a new generation of financial services and commerce applications that hold the promise of raising global economic prosperity for all through programmable internet commerce. Learn more at https://circle.com

