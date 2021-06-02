Cinemo Receives 2021 Frost & Sullivan Technology Innovation Leadership Award

"Cinemo's high-tech, robust, and innovative IVI product offers a best-in-class in-vehicle user experience, both embedded and in the cloud," said Anubhav Grover, Research Analyst. "Through continuous innovation, Cinemo has upgraded its solution with new features such as integrated connectivity, reliability, scalability, and portability. Its multi-operation system and cloud-based, secure operations center expedites the development process, enabling highly advanced multimedia playback middleware and cloud services."

The new Cinemo Play Anywhere™ multi-seat experience will be a crucial feature in the future, especially with the rise of Android in the car, autonomous driving and premium content. The infotainment screen is likely to act as the fourth screen after the television, PC, and mobile phone. Significantly, Cinemo is partnering with companies to enhance the customer IVI experience as its solutions are scalable across all automobile manufacturers and vehicle models. It has already built a strong customer base with car manufacturers such as Daimler, Audi, BMW, Toyota, Mazda, Honda, Volkswagen, Porsche, and Tier 1 companies such as Panasonic, Bosch, Continental, Voxx, and Faurecia.

Further differentiating itself, the company offers the Cinemo Live service, which updates cloud content providers' Web APIs, pushing them into the car from the cloud. Cinemo's API is developed so that its base code is operating system-agnostic, making it easy for customers to sync seamless with their existing and new systems. Cinemo is currently working on its enterprise API, which will give customers a real-time view into a project's status, including functionality details, embedded code delivery, as a fully automated end-to-end system. Such transparency ensures consistent quality and improves customers' overall ownership experience.

"Cinemo successfully standardizes processes across the organization to embed excellence and agility in every aspect of its operations," noted Anamika Risal, Best Practices Research Analyst. "It has also introduced digitalization in its operational process and employs the latest technologies at its facilities its solutions are on top with global standards. With its industry-leading technology, forward-looking strategies, and reliable service, Cinemo has established itself as a global leader in end-to-end advanced IVI systems."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that demonstrates uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies that deliver significant customer value.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Bianca Torres

P: 1.210.477.8418

E: bianca.torres@frost.com

About Cinemo

Cinemo is a global leader in high performance and automotive grade multimedia playback, streaming, media management, connectivity and cloud access middleware. CPU and operating system agnostic as well as highly optimized for low power and low footprint devices, Cinemo's unified middleware solutions decode, play, render, stream, manage and index virtually any file, disc, connected device, streaming format and cloud content. Designed and optimized for the high-quality requirements of the automotive industry, Cinemo's solutions can be seamlessly integrated into entry, mid and high automotive / In-Vehicle Infotainment system head and rear-seat units, as well as automotive Apps enabling powerful new use cases.

Media Contact:

Elif Ede

Public Relations

eede@cinemo.com

Related Links

www.frost.com



SOURCE Frost & Sullivan