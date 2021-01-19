Chubb Secures Insurance Partnership Deal with Revolut

LONDON, Jan. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chubb has today announced the launch of a new insurance partnership with Revolut, a financial technology company delivering digital banking services.

The partnership programme provides a wide range of coverage for Revolut's customers, including purchase protection, refund protection and ticket cancellation, where a Revolut account is used.

The policy also offers coverage where a customer has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19 and is therefore unable to use event tickets purchased using their Revolut account.

Chubb was selected as the carrier due to its multinational capabilities and global footprint, together with its leading accident and health propositions and strong partnerships expertise. The programme will be rolled out across 22 countries.

"We are delighted with our new digital partnership with Revolut. We strive to build long-term, successful relationships with our insurance partners that deliver value for the partner and their clients. For us Revolut is a good example of digital innovation that aligns with our own ambitions," said Florian Eisele, Director of Accident and Health, Continental Europe.

"Our new partnership with Revolut marks a significant step for Chubb as we continue to drive relationships in the digital space. We are looking forward to working with the Revolut team to deliver valuable insurance solutions to their customers," said Goulven Thépot, Regional Head of Underwriting, Accident and Health, Continental Europe.

"We're always looking to provide the best value possible to our customers and help them get more from their money. We're constantly improving our paid plans and are delighted to partner with Chubb to add purchase protection, refund protection and ticket cancellation for our customers," said Felix Jamestin, Head of Premium Product at Revolut.

About Chubb





Chubb is the world's largest publicly traded property and casualty insurance company. With operations in 54 countries and territories, Chubb provides commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and supplemental health insurance, reinsurance and life insurance to a diverse group of clients. As an underwriting company, we assess, assume and manage risk with insight and discipline. We service and pay our claims fairly and promptly. The company is also defined by its extensive product and service offerings, broad distribution capabilities, exceptional financial strength and local operations globally. Parent company Chubb Limited is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: CB) and is a component of the S&P 500 index. Chubb supports executive offices in Zurich, New York, London, Paris and other locations, and employs approximately 33,000 people worldwide. Additional information can be found at: www.chubb.com.

About Revolut

Revolut is building the world's first truly global financial superapp. In 2015, Revolut launched in the UK offering money transfer and exchange. Today, over 13 million customers around the world use dozens of Revolut's innovative products to make more than 100 million transactions a month. Across our personal and business accounts, we help customers improve their financial health, give them more control, and connect people seamlessly across the world. www.revolut.com

