Chronograph Bolsters Sales and Marketing Teams With Industry Veterans, Promotes Executive Leadership

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chronograph, provider of the world's leading portfolio monitoring solutions for institutional private equity limited partners and general partners, announced two key hires and one executive promotion today. The additions to the team bring a wealth of experience and to enable Chronograph's global client base to continue to realize exceptional service and value from the company's products.

Michael Santos joins Chronograph as Global Head of Sales after a decade of sales leadership experience with DealCloud, an Intapp Company. Santos oversaw DealCloud's growth during its rapid expansion from 2016 through 2024, helping to scale the sales function, stand up the company's first European office, and spearhead expansion into new markets. Prior to DealCloud, Santos held client development roles with private capital technology companies iLevel and FIS Private Capital Suite (formerly FIS Investran). Santos' perspective and experience are set to enable the continued global expansion of Chronograph.

Simultaneously, Amanda Korporaal joins Chronograph to lead Product Marketing after eight years with Clearwater Analytics as the company scaled from growth stage to post-IPO, having helped lead client, product, and demand generation marketing teams. Korporaal will play an integral role in educating the market on Chronograph's differentiated technology and the value delivered to Chronograph's clients.

These new hires coincide with the promotion of Andrew Kehl to Chief Client Officer, which reflects his successful leadership in overseeing multiple teams across the entire client journey. Kehl has been an invaluable resource to Chronograph since joining in 2019 and this new title reflects his ability to achieve sustainable growth of the business and its culture through a client-centric approach. Chronograph clients can expect continuous progress and accelerated realization of value to their organizations with this array of private capital technology veterans.

Chronograph Co-Founder & CEO Charlie Tafoya remarked, "We couldn't be more excited to welcome Michael and Amanda to the team and add to our sales and marketing arsenal as we continue to expand our global presence and lead the technology transformation of private capital markets. In parallel, I would congratulate and commend Andy's success and look forward to working alongside him in his new role as Chief Client Officer. We're grateful for his leadership over these past 5 years and trust our clients will further maximize the impact of their Chronograph configurations. We're very much looking forward to diving into the new year with this group."

Santos commented, "I am incredibly excited to join Chronograph as Global Head of Sales during this transformative period for both the company and the private capital industry. As the industry evolves, demand for comprehensive, accurate, and actionable data has become absolute and a necessity for firms seeking to stay ahead in an increasingly competitive investing landscape. Chronograph is uniquely positioned to meet this need with its innovative technology and client-centric approach. I look forward to partnering with our team and clients to drive the next phase of growth, enabling smarter decision-making, and unlocking new opportunities across the industry."

Korporaal added, "I am thrilled to join Chronograph at such a pivotal moment. This is an exciting opportunity to collaborate with a passionate team delivering cutting-edge technology and to help strengthen our brand to drive continued growth. I look forward to leveraging my background to support Chronograph's mission to deliver best-in-class portfolio monitoring technology to investors."

About Chronograph

Chronograph was founded in 2016 to bring differentiated technology solutions to the private capital market. The firm's products help institutional limited partners and general partners – including many of the world's largest private equity and venture capital investors – streamline and automate portfolio monitoring, valuations, analytics, and reporting. The firm is backed by Summit Partners, The Carlyle Group, and Nasdaq, Inc. For further information, please visit www.chronograph.pe