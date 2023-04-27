Chronic Kidney Disease Market to Observe Impressive Growth at a CAGR of 8.7% by 2032, Estimates DelveInsight

The expected launch of therapies by several pharma companies such as ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, AstraZeneca, and others will lead to change in the chronic kidney disease market dynamic during the forecast period (2023-2032)

LAS VEGAS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Chronic Kidney Disease Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, chronic kidney disease emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the chronic kidney disease market size in the 7MM was approximately USD 5 billion in 2022.

in 2022. According to the assessment done by DelveInsight, the estimated total diagnosed prevalent chronic kidney disease cases in the 7MM were approximately 16 million in 2022.

in 2022. Leading chronic kidney disease companies such as ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi , and others are developing novel chronic kidney disease drugs that can be available in the chronic kidney disease market in the coming years.

, and others are developing novel chronic kidney disease drugs that can be available in the chronic kidney disease market in the coming years. The promising chronic kidney disease therapies in the pipeline include Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozin, and others.

Chronic Kidney Disease Overview

Chronic kidney disease occurs when the kidneys get damaged and cannot filter blood as efficiently as they should. Chronic kidney disease is defined as abnormalities in kidney structure or function that have been present for more than three months and have a negative impact on health. Chronic kidney disease is categorized into five phases based on the extent of kidney damage and function. In stage 1, there is modest kidney disease, and in stage 5, the kidneys have stopped working. The severity of chronic kidney disease varies.

In the early stages of kidney disease, there are usually no chronic kidney disease symptoms. It can only be diagnosed if a blood or urine test is performed for another reason and the results show a kidney issue. Tiredness, swollen ankles, feet, or hands, shortness of breath, unwellness, and blood in the urine indicate a more advanced stage. Chronic kidney disease can be detected using blood and urine tests. The eGFR blood test measures the efficiency with which the kidneys function. Ultrasound, CT scan, X-ray, and MRI imaging examinations are also used for chronic kidney disease diagnosis.

Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology Segmentation

DelveInsight estimates that there were approximately 16 million diagnosed prevalent cases of chronic kidney disease in the 7MM in 2022.

As per our analysis, chronic kidney disease has been identified as a female-dominant disease, with more females suffering than males. In 2022, 52% of cases of CKD were of females, while 48% of cases were of males in the 7MM.

The chronic kidney disease market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Chronic Kidney Disease Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Complication-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Stage-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Etiology-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases

Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment Market

There are various types of drugs in the chronic kidney disease market. Although available medications cannot cure CKD, they can treat problems and halt future kidney damage. DelveInsight's chronic kidney disease market projection focuses on pharmacological therapy (including all presently utilized off-label medications) recommended for chronic kidney disease management and excludes revenue produced by devices and surgical procedures, including dialysis.

The chronic kidney disease drugs market is classified for the study based on drug class, such as erythropoietin stimulating agents (ESA), angiotensin-converting enzyme inhibitors, and angiotensin receptor blockers (ACE-I and ARBs), antidiabetics, secondary hyperparathyroidism treatment (SHPT), and urate-lowering therapies. There are also approved therapies for chronic kidney disease treatment, such as KERENDIA, INVOKANA, JYNARQUE, and FARXIGA.

According to DelveInsight's analysis, antidiabetics and antihypertensives are the most widely utilized among the top prescribed pharmaceuticals. Given the health risks associated with renal dysfunction, DelveInsight analysts developed a comprehensive understanding of chronic kidney disease and its etiologies, defining the breadth of the therapeutic paradigm. The chronic kidney disease treatment market is classified into three segments: diabetic kidney disease (DKD), polycystic kidney disease (PKD), and hypertension induced kidney disease.

Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies and Key Companies

Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT): ProKidney

Bardoxolone methyl: Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ziltivekimab: Novo Nordisk A/S

Semaglutide: Novo Nordisk A/S

JARDIANCE (empagliflozin): Boehringer Ingelheim/Eli Lilly and Company

KBP-5074: KBP Biosciences

KT-301: Kibow Pharma

CIN-107 (Baxdrostat): Cincor Pharma

Zibotentan: AstraZeneca

ALLN-346: Allena Pharmaceuticals

DM199: DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc

Sotagliflozin: Lexicon Pharmaceuticals/Sanofi

Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the chronic kidney disease market are expected to change in the coming years. The emerging treatment pipeline is robustly humongous, attributing to novel MoAs. Moreover, the rising data on chronic kidney disease and its risk factors is expected to add significantly to the patient pool. Furthermore, the current therapy paradigm includes FARXIGA (SGLT2 inhibitor), which is utilized for diabetic and non-diabetic chronic kidney disease patients. In the US, FARXIGA had a market size of USD 111 million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach USD 559 million as its peak revenue. Top SGLT2 players have been competing for lucrative approvals in recent years. The chronic kidney disease market may see another approval with Empagliflozin from Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc by 2023. Empagliflozin has achieved landmark results in chronic kidney disease studies and would be a contender to FARXIGA because the findings could pave the road for a catch-up approval. Farxiga's sales have increased considerably as the label has expanded, but Jardiance is not far behind. According to the model, the therapy will produce a chronic kidney disease market size of USD 9 million by its launch year (2023), and this chronic kidney disease market size is predicted to grow to USD 772 million by 2032.

However, several factors may impede the growth of the chronic kidney disease market, such as the undiagnosed, unreported cases, and unawareness about the disease may also impact future chronic kidney disease market growth. On the contrary, there are significant factors that may contribute to the growth in the market, as chronic kidney disease is associated with major complications, including anemia, hyperparathyroidism, and metabolic acidosis. Moreover, there is a scope for branded pharmacologic treatment with good safety and efficacy data and broader range coverage like impulse control.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Base Year 2019 Chronic Kidney Disease Market CAGR 8.7 % Chronic Kidney Disease Market Size in 2022 USD 5 Billion Key Chronic Kidney Disease Companies ProKidney, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Novo Nordisk A/S, Boehringer Ingelheim, Eli Lilly and Company, KBP Biosciences, Kibow Pharma, Cincor Pharma, AstraZeneca, Allena Pharmaceuticals, DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Sanofi, and others Key Pipeline Chronic Kidney Disease Therapies Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), Bardoxolone methyl, Ziltivekimab, Semaglutide, JARDIANCE (empagliflozin), KBP-5074, KT-301, CIN-107 (Baxdrostat), Zibotentan, ALLN-346, DM199, Sotagliflozin, and others

Scope of the Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies

Chronic Kidney Disease current marketed and emerging therapies Chronic Kidney Disease Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Chronic Kidney Disease Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's Views, Analyst's Views, Chronic Kidney Disease Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Key Insights 2. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Report Introduction 3. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Overview at a Glance 4. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Chronic Kidney Disease Treatment and Management 7. Chronic Kidney Disease Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Chronic Kidney Disease Marketed Drugs 10. Chronic Kidney Disease Emerging Drugs 11. 7MM Chronic Kidney Disease Market Analysis 12. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Drivers 16. Chronic Kidney Disease Market Barriers 17. Unmet Needs 18. SWOT Analysis 19. Appendix 20. DelveInsight Capabilities 21. Disclaimer 22. About DelveInsight

