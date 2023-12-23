Christmas with "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe": Gift a Citrus Tiramisu - a delightful and healthy holiday treat

Orange and chocolate: a recipe that is good for you and provides energy.

ROME, Dec. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Christmas is just around the corner, bringing festive days and the best fruits of the season. With the project "I Love Fruit & Veg from Europe," promoted by the producer organizations Agritalia, A.O.A., La Deliziosa, Meridia, and Terra Orti, and co-financed by the European Commission, lunches and dinners can be rich, delicious, and healthy. Our gift under the Christmas tree this year is a Citrus Tiramisu, created by chef Pierpaolo Giorgio. It is the perfect conclusion to a Christmas meal featuring fruits from our holiday menus - oranges, lemons, and mandarins.