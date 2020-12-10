Christmas spending defies pandemic - new research from Wilderness Agency

LONDON, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The challenges of 2020 haven't dimmed British parents' Christmas spirit, who are spending more (26%), or at least the same (43%) on presents this year.

Of those spending more, the top reason for doing so is to make Christmas extra special (77%). Parents have been planning ahead this year, and almost half (44.2%) either started, or planned to start Christmas shopping earlier.

Unsurprisingly the majority of spend has been taken online, with 65% planning to shop mostly or entirely online – a rise of around a third from 2019. Amazon has emerged as not just the dominant online shopping site, but also the biggest source of inspiration. 48% of parents said they use Amazon for present ideas compared to just 27% who browse websites of major chain stores and 18% who use Instagram.

More than half of parents (51%) say they plan to maintain levels of online buying next Christmas and beyond.

The pressures of COVID-19 emerge in the findings, as almost half (43%) of UK parents want to spread costs due to financial pressure.

The survey asked 1,000 UK parents of 0-16 year olds how they planned to shop this Christmas. It was carried out by Wilderness, an advertising and insights agency that works with children's brands such as Penguin Books and Magic Light films, and has worked for Peppa Pig, Scooby Doo and My Little Pony, as well as the BBC, HBO and Warner Bros.

Tom Jarvis, founder at Wilderness Agency said:

"We knew Christmas 2020 would see a change in buying habits; but what's surprising is how much it's accelerated, and how these habits will become permanent. Last year, online accounted for a third of Christmas shopping (according to the Centre for Retail Research) and 2020 has equated to a real increase that will not revert back next year.

"One of the most interesting findings was just how influential Amazon is as a browsing destination. Many retailers looking to convert sales online will be looking at social media - and that's a major place where people are looking for gifts - but these are all dwarfed by Amazon at 48%."

The full report can be downloaded here .

