Chris Pope Appointed Chief Innovation Officer at Sapphire Systems

Chris joins Sapphire from ServiceNow, holding numerous strategic and product-focused roles throughout his tenure, his final role being VP Innovation. Prior to ServiceNow, his experience includes the management of many large-scale, technology-led projects at the likes of UBS, NYSE Euronext and Lehman Brothers.

Sapphire Systems acquired fast growing ITOM/ITSM and Connected Operations specialist ITOM Solution in December 2020, and Chris will initially focus on accelerating the growth of ITOM's Managed Service portfolio [ITOM as a Service], with his remit extending across the group to develop and deliver on Sapphire's vision to become a global leader in digital operating platform services.

"Chris brings a reputation as one of the leading innovators in digital thinking and transformation, and we are proud that he has chosen to join Sapphire in this incredibly exciting time in our growth journey," comments Vince DeLuca, CEO, Sapphire Systems. "He joins our group executive team and will contribute to the consolidation of our positioning as a leading digital operating platform provider, harnessing innovation to digitally unite our customers. Chris' experience as VP, Innovation, at partner ServiceNow will be invaluable in accelerating our ability to advise, influence and develop a portfolio that will expedite our customers' digital journeys."

"The majority of my experience centres around working with CIOs and digital transformation leaders to understand their vision, challenging traditional thinking to push boundaries and creating innovative, creative solutions which allow them to do things in new and different ways," comments Chris Pope, Chief Innovation Officer, Sapphire Systems. "Sapphire's vision is really very impressive. I'm looking forward to embracing this new challenge, utilising a combination of my experience, some of the best people in the industry, and world class technology to consolidate Sapphire's position as a global digital leader."

About Sapphire

Sapphire Systems is one of the fastest growing and most innovative providers of digital operations platforms to mid-market and enterprise businesses. We help transform organisations, enabling them to streamline, integrate, automate, and optimize their businesses to accelerate future growth and profitability. We empower our employees to work alongside our 1,000 customers worldwide, using our portfolio of consulting, professional, managed and cloud services, spanning across all major digital operations platforms, transforming their operations into significant business advantage.

Headquartered in London, England, with offices located throughout the UK, USA, Latin America and Asia, Sapphire is a market leading digital operating technology partner helping businesses to accelerate their digital future with confidence. For more information, visit www.sapphiresystems.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1624765/Chris_Pope.jpg

Related Links

www.sapphiresystems.com/en-gb



SOURCE Sapphire Systems