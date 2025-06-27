CHINT Shines at the Africa Energy Forum (AEF) 2025, Shaping the Future of Energy

CAPE TOWN, South Africa, June 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, CHINT was showcased at the Africa Energy Forum in South Africa. The forum aims to bring African stakeholders together with a united voice to declare Africa's energy needs and aspirations for the world, and drive impactful discussions and solutions for Africa's energy future, focusing on sustainability and decarbonization.

Over 6,000 delegates were present, including more than 25 energy ministers, 30 utility heads, and representatives from development finance institutions, commercial banks, power developers, technology providers, and professional services. Discussions focused on energy systems of the future, sustainability and decarbonization, investment opportunities, and address how Africa can achieve its ambitious target of bringing 300 gigawatts of renewables online by 2030, quadrupling its current capacity.

On site, CHINT brought a series of solutions and star products to meet the needs of diversifying customer segments in multiple markets with global sustainability goals. Some key products attracted the attention of customers, like 750kV Natural Ester Power Transformer & Variable Shunt Reactor, 550kV Gas Insulated Switchgear, Ring Main Unit and more.

Key Solutions:

Power Transmission and Distribution Solution

Data Center Solution

Green Energy Integration Solution

CHINT's Approach in Africa: From Technology to Ecosystem Enablement

CHINT actively participates in the global energy transformation, especially pays attention to the fast-growing energy market in Africa. CHINT has core advantages in photovoltaic power generation, energy storage system, intelligent power distribution and energy efficiency management, and can create "African version" new energy solutions with customized services to match the actual needs of different countries and regions.

CHINT stands out as a smart electric solution provider covering high, medium, and low voltage products and solutions. CHINT supports Africa through three dimensions, from technology to ecosystem enablement:

End-to-End Solutions:

Grid expansion & reinforcement, Microgrid development;

Solutions for energy transition;

Smart energy management for industries.

CHINT's Layout and Positive Action in Africa

CHINT has developed in Africa for more than 20 years, and has achieved achievements in more than 30 countries, widely applied solutions in power generation, grids, mining, public buildings, data center construction, etc. With the gradual deepening of localization, CHINT established three subsidiaries in Africa, including Egypt, Kenya and Nigeria, three offices in Algeria, Tunisia and South Africa, and three factories in Egypt, Uganda and Kenya.

And CHINT has set up warehouses, operation and maintenance centers, committed to building in-depth localization capabilities, providing one-stop smart energy solutions, improving local manufacturing level and industrial integrity, and helping local employment and economic development.

Under the theme of "Light Up Boundless Possibilities in Africa," CHINT has donated photovoltaic panels to a local school in Kenya providing students with a better learning environment. CHINT donated books in Ghana and carried out a series of activities such as reading with students to promote the development of local education. CHINT's belief is nurturing young minds to build a brighter future for students, and also like create more opportunities, integrate ESG practices into business and make more contributions to this place.

In the future, CHINT will continue to support energy development in Africa for tech transfer, project development, and skills training in Africa, which is not only in line with Africa's needs, but also echoes the initiative of global energy fair transformation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720519/image_5019413_11216494.jpg