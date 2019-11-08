Chinese cosmetics giant Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics debuts at InterCHARM 2019

Hangzhou Lamer Cosmetics took part in the exhibition together with several of its brands, including YOSH and LOMAPHE. The company, a subsidiary of UK's Lamer Group, also acts as the general agent for many internationally well-renowned middle-and high-end cosmetics brands in China or Asia, among them, UK-based Royal Apothic, and US-based The Botanical Societies and The Herbiarie. The company has built a complete research and development team and a comprehensive supply chain system which includes an over 6,000-square meter cosmetics R&D center led by high-end industry professionals, the Fenfang Academy with a 130,000-square meter rose garden, a modern cosmetics industrial park with 100,000 square meters of factory space, and several modern plants with new advanced manufacturing equipment that meet the 100,000-grade purification GMP standard. With businesses covering perfume, skincare and cosmetics, Hangzhou Lamer has, over the past decade, been committed to providing dozens of internationally famed cosmetics firms with a full array of original design manufacturer (ODM) services, while maintaining its leadership in the industry by keeping pace with its top global peers in terms of R&D investment.