Chinese biotech company releases rapid COVID-19 antigen test with easy-to-use nasal swab

The news comes as the number of COVID-19 cases is rapidly approaching the 55 million mark worldwide and as European countries are demanding accurate at-home testing options.

JOYSBIO's "SARS-COV-2 Antigen Rapid Test Kit" is a COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit with a nasal swab that can be inserted approximately 2.5 cm into the nostril, which is less-invasive compared to the longer nasopharyngeal (NP) swab used in many tests.

The new style of test kit, a lateral flow immunoassay for the qualitative detection of COVID-19 antigens in upper respiratory samples during the acute phase of infection, was modeled after the style now widely used by countries worldwide for rapid COVID-19 diagnosis and screening.

"This antigen testing kit was designed for ease of use first and foremost," said company spokesperson Rick Zhang. "Our new kit is as easy as saliva-based testing. By making an easy-to-use antigen test kit available, we hope to help slow of the spread of COVID-19."

JOYSBIO's rapid COVID-19 antigen test was subjected to rigorous clinical evaluation, with the most recent conducted in Italy. That evaluation again proved the accuracy of the test, which has a sensitivity of 98.72 percent and specificity of 97.32 percent.

The kit is CE-IVD marked, with an uncut sheet format and private label service available.

For information about the kid's features, performance characteristics, test procedures, and more, go to https://en.joysbio.com/covid-19-antigen-rapid-test-kit.

About JOYSBIO

JOYSBIO (Tianjin) Biotechnology Co., Ltd. is an R&D-focused Chinese biotechnology company that develops, manufactures, and supplies high-quality medical in-vitro diagnostic (IVD) rapid test kits as well as revolutionary customized reagent kits to all parts of the world. The company offers high quality but cost-effective lateral flow rapid test kits, including in-vitro diagnostic lateral flow kits screening for a wide range of targets. Learn more at https://en.joysbio.com . View the company's full product list at https://en.joysbio.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/JOYSBIO-Company-Catalog.pdf .

