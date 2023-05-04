China's Liaocheng High tech Zone has achieved great success in attracting investment in Japan and South Korea

LIAOCHENG, China, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from the Shandong office of Hong Kong Business Daily. In order to continuously expand the advantages of opening up and cooperation between the high-tech zone and Japan and South Korea, from April 19th to 26th, Shandong Liaocheng High tech Zone organized a business invitation delegation to carry out economic and trade investment activities in South Korea and Japan. This investment promotion event focuses on key investment areas such as equipment manufacturing, automotive parts, and electronic information. Over the course of eight days, the investment delegation of the High tech Zone visited 15 key enterprises, foreign affairs agencies stationed in Korea and Japan, and international trade and investment promotion agencies, showcasing a vibrant and full of opportunities in the Liaocheng High tech Zone.

During the investment promotion period, Seiko Epson Group, a Fortune 500 company, and Norbert Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd. reached a cooperation intention on the outsourcing of industrial robots project, and promoted the construction of the annual production of 5 million sets of high-strength steel automotive wheels project between South Korea's POSCO Steel Group and Shandong Zhenyuan Automotive Wheel Co., Ltd., a Fortune 500 company. Through on-site promotion and in-depth communication, the superior investment environment, favorable industrial advantages, and future development prospects of Liaocheng High tech Zone have attracted widespread attention from the Japanese and Korean business community. They have expressed their desire to conduct on-site inspections in Liaocheng High tech Zone in the near future and accelerate the promotion of cooperation and exchange.

Liaocheng High tech Zone is the main window for opening up to the outside world, a leading area for high-quality development, and a demonstration area for innovation driven development in Liaocheng City. In recent years, Liaocheng High tech Zone has conscientiously implemented the new development concept, constructed a new development pattern, and deeply implemented the strategy of "project based zone, innovation based zone, and manufacturing industry strong zone". It has formed a leading industry system of "3+1" in new energy and new materials, high-end equipment manufacturing, medical and health care, and new generation information technology, A "science and technology innovation city, industrial new city" with height, temperature, and thickness is rising vigorously.

SOURCE Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily