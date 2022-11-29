China Laoling's "professional assistant" precisely assists the project implementation

LAOLING, China, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This is a report from Shandong Office of Hong Kong Business Daily. Recently, China Laoling Xuhong Agriculture and Animal Husbandry Technology Co., Ltd., taking into account the needs of enterprise development, has built a new breeding base project in Laoling City, Shandong Province, with an annual output of 300000 chickens. The engineering construction project approval service team of Laoling Administrative Examination and Approval Service Bureau has been able to provide services at the first time, and the second approval, the second action, saves a lot of time for project construction.

In recent years, while giving full play to its regional and resource advantages, Laoling City, Shandong Province, has actively made the "software" of optimizing the business environment, and achieved leapfrog improvement in the work of double recruitment and double introduction. As a service window, Laoling Administrative Examination and Approval Service Bureau is one of the units that have the most contact with enterprises and the masses. This year, a service team for examination and approval of engineering construction projects was established to further improve the service level.

Whether it is a large project or a small project, as long as it meets the conditions and voluntarily chooses the service team to assist and handle the service, the service team leader shall make overall arrangements and be responsible for all the approval procedures of the project from enterprise registration to completion and acceptance.

Under the premise of meeting the requirements of "special assistance by special personnel", Laoling City has established a contact mechanism between project units, investment promotion units, investment promotion comrades in landing parks or towns (sub districts) and the engineering construction project approval service team of the Examination and Approval Bureau. It has held joint meetings on project approval from time to time to study various problems encountered in the process of project approval, which has been praised and supported by many enterprises.

