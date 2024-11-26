China Cycle 2025 to Propel Industry Evolution with New Innovations in Shanghai

SHANGHAI, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The 32nd China International Bicycle Fair, also known as China Cycle, concluded successfully this May in Shanghai. Held over 150,000 square meters, the event attracted over 140,000 attendees from 137 countries and regions, featuring 1,460 exhibitors. Building on this success, China Cycle is set to return from May 5-8, 2025, at the Shanghai New International Expo Center ("SNIEC") under the theme "New Quality Productivity, For the Shared Future," aiming to further expand its scale and enrich its content.

CHINACYCLE 2025

Established in 1990, China Cycle has grown into China's premier bicycle exhibition, encompassing the entire industry chain and facilitating vital industry exchanges. According to the "2023 Bicycle & E-Cycling Green Travel Index Research Report" by the China Bicycle Association, bicycles cover more than 110 billion kilometers annually, effectively replacing about 6.4 billion car trips.

In the Yangtze River Delta, over 60% of youths own bicycles, mainly road bikes and mountain bikes, capturing 65% of the market. Notably, more than 60% of these bikes are priced above a thousand yuan, signaling a shift towards upscale products.

Flash Back to 2024

Last year's event welcomed over fifteen thousand international visitors primarily from Asia, Europe, and America. In addition to prominent brands showcasing their products, interactive experiences such as e-sports tournaments, test rides for electric assist bicycles, and children's bike trials.

To facilitate cross-border trade connections, the last three editions of the show included international buyer meetings supported by both online and offline interactions to cater to diverse purchasing needs, attracting over one hundred overseas buyers.

Highlights in 2025:

Clearer industry landscape: The two-wheeler supply chain in China is increasingly robust. This advancement fuels rapid growth for domestic bicycle manufacturers and attracts more international brands seeking partnerships with Chinese companies.

Enhanced Product Performance : The evolution of China's manufacturing sector is driving Chinese enterprises towards global prominence with comprehensive industry chains and high-performance products catering to the bicycle industry.

: The evolution of manufacturing sector is driving Chinese enterprises towards global prominence with comprehensive industry chains and high-performance products catering to the bicycle industry. Rising Cycling Trends: Growing cycling enthusiasts is spurring an upward trend in domestic sales and market development.

With China setting goals for carbon neutrality by 2060, the discussion around low-carbon transportation has intensified. In response, many cities are enhancing infrastructure, such as bike lanes, to promote green commuting. China Cycle stands as a global beacon for the bicycle industry, leading the way towards sustainable mobility and healthy living. For pre-registration, please visit: http://cep.e-chinacycle.com/NetExhibit/en.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2564147/Image_1.jpg