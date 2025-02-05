China Crowned Champions of UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

DUBAI, UAE, Feb. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The China Police Team "B" secured the championship title in the sixth edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025, finishing at the top of the overall leaderboard with 480 points. In second place was the Sunkar team from Kazakhstan, earning 470 points, while China Police Team "C" claimed third place with 457 points.

China Emerge Champions of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2025

On the fifth and final day of the competition, which featured the Obstacle Course Challenge, Rwanda's National Police Team "1" took first place with 77 points. China Police Team "B" followed closely in second place with 76 points, while China Police Team "C" secured third place with 75 points.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdulla Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, awarded the winning teams in both the overall ranking and the Obstacle Course Challenge. The ceremony was attended by Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, along with strategic partners, sponsors, and senior Dubai Police officers.

Al Marri also honoured the judges of the Technical Committee for their role in officiating the competition, commending their efforts throughout the challenge.

Al Marri congratulated the winning teams for their outstanding performance over the five-day competition, highlighting the intense competition among all teams striving for the top positions.

He also praised the teams for their strong teamwork, preparedness, and their ability to apply lessons learned from previous editions, which helped them gain valuable experience and enhance their performance.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2613869/China_Crowned_Champions_of_the_Sixth_UAE_SWAT_Challenge.jpg