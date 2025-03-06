Children's audio platform Yoto launches J.K. Rowling's Hogwarts Library Collection digital audiobooks

The captivating Hogwarts Library Collection brings to life three spellbinding volumes from the wizarding world: "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them," "Quidditch Through the Ages" and "The Tales of Beedle the Bard." These audiobooks boast a stellar cast of voices, which Harry Potter fans everywhere will recognise from both stage and screen including Noma Dumezweni, Jude Law, Eddie Redmayne and Bonnie Wright.

An essential trio for young listeners aged eight and up, the collection invites them to explore magical texts found on the shelves in the Hogwarts Library. Listeners will encounter extraordinary magical creatures like the Bowtruckle and Niffler in "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" and explore timeless, whimsical fables in "The Tales of Beedle the Bard." "Quidditch Through the Ages" offers a deep dive into the history and rules of the wizarding world's most beloved sport, and features exclusive match commentary not included in the print edition – a must-have for any Quidditch lover.

"We're honoured to expand our collaboration with Pottermore Publishing and bring the magic of the Hogwarts Library Collection to hundreds of thousands of families," said Jessica Tarrant, Content Director at Yoto. "These enchanting stories are the perfect addition to any young Harry Potter fan's library, and we're thrilled that Yoto can continue to be a bridge between young listeners and the wizarding world."

"The Hogwarts Library books are a perfect complement to the Harry Potter stories, and we couldn't be more delighted to add these to Yoto's platform," said Jennie McCann, Pottermore Publishing's Managing Director. "Yoto's format offers young listeners the opportunity to build a deep connection with the wizarding world and truly immerse themselves in the magic of these stories."

The Hogwarts Library Collection, recommended for children 8+, will be available for purchase on all markets of the Yoto website , both individually and as a multipack for £29.99 and £11.99 respectively. The cards are designed to work seamlessly with the Yoto Player 3rd Generation , Yoto Mini (2024 Edition) and the free Yoto app .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634703/Yoto_Hogwarts_Library.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2634702/Yoto_logo.jpg