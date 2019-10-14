Chief Information Security Officer Joins Continent 8

FORT LAUDERDALE, Florida, Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Continent 8 Technologies , the award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global network and cloud infrastructure solutions provider, today announced that Brian Borysewich has joined Continent 8 as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). Brian will bring four decades of experience in the industry to Continent 8's Cyber security, network operations, and compliance teams.

Brian is a seasoned cyber security professional and has served in many roles from systems security administrator to the C-level suite. He has empowered Fortune 50 companies to secure their environments, has held leadership roles at both eBay and PayPal at their respective headquarters in Silicon Valley USA, as the principal cybersecurity architect.

Brian's experience includes over 15 years within the United States government intelligence agencies. He is a former Black Hat and Anonymous hacker who has since used his experience to provide companies, governments, and educational institutions with methods and techniques to protect valuable assets and data. He has been a keynote speaker and mentor at various security conferences and panels.

"As a global leader that protects some of the world's most valuable information, we take data security seriously," said Michael Tobin, CEO of Continent 8 ( www.continent8.com ). "Brian has been globally recognized as a cyber security practice leader. His accomplishments and leadership have helped companies and governments around the world protect both brand and financial resources. I look forward to working with him in these challenging, but exciting times, as businesses and nations enter ever increasing Cyber security attacks in size and velocity."

Additionally, Brian has extensive expertise in iGaming, which will assist Continent 8 in serving its wide range of clients in that industry. A pioneer in early online gaming, he provided gaming site technology as early as 1995, when the first customers bet before the flurry of regulation. He served for four years as IGT's Global Operations Solutions Delivery Architect and Manager.

Brian's arrival supports the company-wide dedication to security that strives to keep client data safe, secure, and private across the global network and public cloud infrastructure on a regional, national, and global level.

Continent 8 is an award-winning, multi-jurisdictional global Cloud infrastructure solutions provider that connects, manages, and secures the world's most valuable information. Its advanced data centers and high-quality networks support critical online operations in both private and public-sector organizations in over 50 locations across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

