Chest Drainage System Sales to total US$ 1,795.93 million by 2033 fuelled by Prevalence of Pleural Effusion Globally | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Chest Drainage System Market Analysis by Pleural Drainage Systems and Pleural Drainage System Kits, 2023 to 2033. Analyzing Emerging Trends and Opportunities for Chest Drainage Systems Manufacturers in the Backdrop of Rising Integration of Smart Technology in Medical Devices Globally. By 2033, the global chest drainage system market will reach US$ 1,795.93 million.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global chest drainage system market value is expected to total US$ 1,034.25 million in 2023 and US$ 1,795.93 million by 2033. Demand for chest drainage systems is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 5.7% during the assessment period.

Chest Drainage Systems: A Crucial Tool for Managing Cardiovascular Diseases, Pleural Effusion, and Cancer

Several factors are expected to drive growth in the chest drainage system market during the forecast period. These include the rising prevalence of cardiovascular and respiratory diseases, expanding healthcare infrastructure, increasing number of surgeries, and growing adoption of digital chest drainage systems.

Chest drainage systems are witnessing high demand due to increased chest drainage management usage. These medical devices are widely used to remove fluid, air, or blood from the pleural space. Chest drainage systems treat medical conditions like pleural effusion, hemothorax, and spontaneous pneumothorax. Hence, the rising incidence of these diseases is expected to drive chest drainage system demand during the forecast period.

The prevalence of pleural effusion cases is on the rise for several reasons. First, the aging population is more susceptible to chronic illnesses, including congestive heart failure, a common contributor to pleural effusion. Second, cardiovascular diseases, such as congestive heart failure, continue to rise, often leading to pleural effusion as a complication.

The interconnectedness between cardiovascular diseases and pleural effusion underscores the crucial role of chest drainage systems in managing these conditions. Driven by this, sales of chest drainage systems are expected to thrive steadily through 2033. In the United States, around 1.5 million patients experience pleural effusion yearly, with underlying causes of congestive heart failure, pneumonia, and cancer. This is expected to uplift demand for chest drainage systems as they are often employed for treating pleural effusion.

The increasing incidence of cancer contributes significantly to the demand for chest drainage systems. Pleural effusion can occur due to the tumor or cancer treatments, including radiation therapy and chemotherapy. As cancer diagnoses become more frequent and oncological treatments become more prevalent, the demand for effective pleural effusion management, including chest drainage systems, will rise substantially.

Another key factor boosting the global chest drainage system market is the rising popularity of digitalized chest drainage systems. Digital chest drainage systems are gaining immense traction, allowing medical professionals to monitor patients' drainage levels and adjust the system setting remotely.

Key Takeaways from the Report

by 2033. By product, the pleural drainage systems segment will hold over 82.4% value share by 2033.

value share by 2033. By indication, the pleural effusion segment is set to thrive at 4.5% CAGR through 2033.

through 2033. By end user, hospitals segment is expected to attain a valuation of US$ 757.93 million by 2033.

by 2033. Sales in the United States are projected to total US$ 478.19 million by 2033.

are projected to total by 2033. Demand in Japan is expected to rise at 9.7% CAGR through 2033.

is expected to rise at through 2033. India is poised to exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

is poised to exhibit a CAGR of during the forecast period. Total revenue in China is predicted to reach US$ 189.49 million by 2033.

"Rising prevalence of pleural diseases and technological advancement in chest drainage systems are expected to create lucrative growth opportunities for chest drainage system manufacturers over the forecast period," - says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Top Chest Drainage Systems Manufacturers and their Winning Strategies:

Expansion and acquisition are key strategies of leading manufacturers like Teleflex Incorporated and B. Braun Melsungen AG to enhance their presence globally and compete with other competitors. Following are a few examples of expansion and acquisition made by them to be at the top position:

In April 2023 , Teleflex Incorporated started construction on an expansion project for their Teleflex Medical OEM facility in Jaffrey, NH.

Want More Insights?

Future Market Insights (FMI) brings a comprehensive research report on forecasted revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and analyzes the latest industry trends in each sub-segment from 2017 to 2033. The global chest drainage systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the business and present a complete intelligence approach to the reader.

The study provides compelling insights into chest drainage system market segments, including product (pleural drainage systems (traditional pleural drainage systems, digital pleural drainage systems), pleural drainage systems kits, and pleural drainage systems accessories), indication (pleural effusion, hemothorax, spontaneous pneumothorax, tension pneumothorax, traumatic pneumothorax, cardiac tamponade, coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) procedures, open heart surgeries), and end-user (hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgical centers) across ten key regions.

Chest Drainage System Market Report Scope

Attribute Details Estimated Market Value (2023) US$ 1,034.25 million Projected Market Size (2033) US$ 1,795.93 Million Expected Growth Rate (2023 to 2033) 5.7 % Forecast Period 2023 to 2033 Historical Data Available for 2017 to 2022 Market Analysis US$ Million for Value Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, East Asia, South Asia Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Central Asia, Russia & Belarus, Balkan & Baltic Countries, Middle East & Africa. Key Countries Covered United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Colombia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Australia and New Zealand, United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Nordic Countries, Poland, Hungary, Romania, Czech Republic, GCC Countries, Türkiye, Northern Africa, South Africa, Israel. Key Market Segments Covered Product, Indication, End-user, and Region Key Companies Profiled Teleflex Incorporated

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Smiths Medical (ICU Medical Inc.)

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Cardinal Health

Redax S.p.A.

Merit Medical Systems

Getinge AB

Rocket Medical plc. Grena Ltd.

Sterimed Group

pfm medical ag

Medela AG

Sinapi Biomedical

ATMOS MedizinTechnik GmbH & Co. KG

unimax Medical Systems Inc.

Ningbo Xinwell Medical Technology Co., LTD.

Cook

