Chery is planning the new energy power structure for the next 30 years

Currently, Chery is planning to let new energy vehicles enter the global market. New energy vehicles carrying the world's leading technologies will soon appear in many countries, bringing global consumers a unique driving experience. Chery also plans to enter the Turkish market, let's see how it performs.

On May 18, 2021, Chery's "world's first" full-featured hybrid configuration DHT officially rolled off the production line. It has the first dual-motor drive among Chinese brands, which can achieve all-functional 9 working modes. It has been installed to TIGGO 8 PRO e+ and was officially launched in China.

On March 5, 2022, Chery's DHE "dedicated hybrid engine development" project, another national key R&D project, passed the appraisal of the Ministry of Science and Technology and the jury of experts for project acceptance. This hybrid engine project focuses on research of high compression ratio deep Miller cycle and high lean-burn combustion and provides Chery's mass production engines (G4 and G5) with powerful technical support.

As China's leading auto brand, Chery has started the road of independent research and development of new energy vehicles from the beginning of its establishment. In 2017, the spectacular inauguration of Chery QE1, by virtue of its excellent product strength and stunning external design, won high approval from the market and consumers, becoming a leader in boutique EVs. At the World Manufacturing Convention 2019, Chery exhibited its third-generation hydrogen fuel cell vehicles with 30kW fuel cell stacks, which can be topped up with hydrogen in 3 minutes and run for more than 700 kilometers.

In electric control systems, Chery has acquired the ability to develop an ECU engine control unit, HCU hybrid control unit and MCU motor control unit. In the development of power system core parts and components for electric vehicles, Chery has deployed resources on IGBT, SiC IC, MCU, motors and solid-state batteries.

