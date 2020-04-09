Cherish Health Launches Project Safe@Home to help curb the impact of COVID-19

Care-providing organizations are under significant stress to keep up with increasing demand as people infected with the virus seek care. Care providers are themselves increasingly exposed to the virus as people crowd their facilities. Project Safe@Home leverages evidence-based and physician-vetted care pathways that are being published under open-source, the Cherish Serenity wirelessly connected disposable wearable biosensor patch, a national-scale command center and its operating model, MD teleconsultation on-demand, and locally sourced nursing, paramedicine and EMS support to allow infected individuals to remain safe while also physically isolated as they receive care where they live or in care facilities.

An April 2nd, 2020 perspective by Sirina Keesara, M.D., Andrea Jonas, M.D., and Kevin Schulman, M.D. in the New England Journal of Medicine begins as follows: "In the face of the Covid-19 outbreak, Americans are waking up to the limitations of their analogue health care system. It seems clear that we need an immediate digital revolution to face this crisis." Cherish Health and our clients and partners are working on exactly such a revolution. This will not only support these organizations to withstand the current emergency but also help them build resilience as they anticipate recurring waves of COVID-19 infections as well as its knock-on effects on the populations they serve.

About Cherish Health

Cherish Health is developing advanced sensors and artificial intelligence combined with medical evidence and human touch to pioneer solutions that will help improve people's lives and proactively enable their care where they live, work, and play.

We aim to improve the lives of elderly or frail individuals by enabling them to live independently at home and in supervised residential settings with more safety, companionship, and joy. And to improve the lives of their friends and families by helping them more easily care for their loved ones and for themselves, and give them peace of mind while reducing hardship and cost for all involved.

We will enable care for those living with long-term conditions by anticipating risks and then engaging proactively to help prevent avoidable deteriorations that might lead to ambulance rides, emergency room visits, and hospitalizations. This should reduce the cost of care for payors while maintaining – perhaps even improving – care outcomes.

For more information on Cherish Health and Project Safe@Home, please visit www.cherishhealth.com and www.projectsafeathome.com, or email us at info@cherishhealth.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153650/Cherish_HEALTH_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1153616/Project_Safe_at_Home__Logo.jpg

SOURCE Cherish Health